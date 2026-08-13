Preview: Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Gaziantep host Alanyaspor at Gaziantep Stadium on Saturday in the opening round of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season, with both sides looking to begin the new campaign on a positive note.

The hosts endured a difficult end to 2025-26 but have enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season, while the visitors head into the new campaign without a win in their preparations and with plenty of questions surrounding their squad.

Match preview

Gaziantep will be hoping that the momentum from an encouraging pre-season can help them put last season's difficult finish behind them when they welcome Alanyaspor.

The hosts lost their final four Super Lig matches of 2025-26, with those defeats leaving them just five points clear of the relegation zone at the end of the campaign.

Mirel Radoi's appointment initially raised questions after the Romanian coach lost all four matches he managed towards the end of last season, although he had little time to implement significant changes before the campaign concluded.

The early signs have been considerably more positive this summer, with Gaziantep winning two of their three pre-season fixtures and drawing the other to maintain an unbeaten record heading into their opening competitive match.

Radoi will therefore hope his side can carry that momentum into Saturday's encounter, although their home record from last season offers some reason for caution. Only three teams collected fewer points at home than Gaziantep in the 2025-26 Super Lig.

The hosts also face an opponent who have traditionally enjoyed visiting Gaziantep, with Alanyaspor unbeaten at this ground in their last four league visits, winning three and drawing one.

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Nevertheless, both teams finished level on points last season, meaning there was little to separate the two sides over the course of the campaign; but Alanyaspor arrive with significantly less confidence after a winless pre-season that has done little to settle concerns among their supporters.

Joao Pereira is preparing for his second competitive campaign in charge and has seen relatively little activity in the transfer market, with the Portuguese coach largely relying on an established group of players to improve on last season's struggles.

Ianis Hagi, Meschack Elia and Ruan are expected to remain important attacking figures, while Hwang Ui-Jo should lead the line.

Pereira will be particularly keen to avoid defeat given that Alanyaspor's first home match of the season will come with increased pressure if they begin the campaign poorly.

Gaziantep form (club friendlies):

D

W

W

Alanyaspor form (club friendlies):

D

D

Team News

© Imago / Seksim Photo

Gaziantep have almost a fully fit squad available for the opening weekend, with Badou Ndiaye the only notable absentee as he continues his recovery from an injury sustained last season.

Alexandru Maxim should provide experience and creativity from midfield, operating behind Trivante Stewart, who has joined on loan from Maccabi Haifa.

For Alanyaspor, there are no significant injury concerns, although new signing Omar Ben Ali is expected to begin on the bench as he waits to make his competitive debut.

Hwang Ui-Jo is therefore likely to lead the attack, with Hagi expected to operate in a more creative role.

Other summer additions, including Baran Ali Gezek and Sahin Dik, are also unlikely to be handed starting roles immediately.

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Tobiasz; Stefan, Kizildag, Abena, Perez; Bacuna, Camara; Kozlowski, Maxim, Sorescu; Stewart

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Victor; Lima, Aliti, Akdag; Hadergjonaj, Makouta, Maestro, Ruan; Hagi, Hwang, Ben Ali

We say: Gaziantep 2-1 Alanyaspor

Gaziantep's unbeaten pre-season gives them a significant confidence boost heading into the opening weekend, while Alanyaspor's lack of a victory in their warm-up matches leaves Pereira with plenty to address.

Although Alanyaspor's recent record at Gaziantep makes this a potentially difficult fixture for the hosts, Radoi's side should benefit from playing at home and appear better prepared for the start of the new campaign.

We expect Gaziantep to make their advantage count in a competitive encounter and begin the season with a narrow victory.

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