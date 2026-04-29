Preview: Gaziantep vs Besiktas - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 29 Apr 2026 15:00

Faltering Besiktas visit Gaziantep Stadyumu on Friday to face Gaziantep, hoping for a win that could secure qualification for European football next season.

The Black Eagles have failed to win their last two Turkish Super Lig matches (1D, 1L), but they still maintain a five-point lead over fifth-placed Istanbul Basaksehir with three matches left to play.

Match preview

Recent weeks have not been kind to Besiktas, with the Black Eagles struggling to maintain their earlier momentum, winning just one of their last four league matches (1W, 1D, 2L), and that dip has introduced a layer of tension into what once looked like a comfortable push for European qualification.

Defeats to Fenerbahce (1-0) and Samsunspor (2-1), followed by a frustrating goalless draw against bottom-placed Fatih Karagumruk, have highlighted both attacking inefficiencies and a lack of cutting edge when it matters most.

The only real bright spot in that period came in the Turkish Cup, where they produced a commanding 3-0 victory over Alanyaspor to book a semi-final clash with Konyaspor.

While that cup run offers an alternative route into Europe, it is one that comes with uncertainty, and Besiktas will know their safest path lies in getting their league form back on track.

However, Friday’s fixture presents its own complications, as Gaziantep have proven to be a stubborn opponent in recent years, with Besiktas failing to win any of their last four meetings (2D, 2L).

Even more concerning is their record at this venue – in six previous league visits to Gaziantep Stadyumu, the Black Eagles have never emerged victorious, drawing three and losing three, a statistic that adds extra weight to an already tricky encounter.

© Imago / Seksim Photo

Gaziantep, meanwhile, approach this game from a very different emotional standpoint – sitting nine points clear of the relegation zone with only three matches remaining, they are all but safe, barring an unlikely collapse, and that relative security could allow them to play with a degree of freedom that has been absent in recent weeks.

Still, form remains an issue, with the Falcons managing just one win in their last five matches, losing three and drawing once in that run.

Their most recent outing, a 3-0 defeat to Eyupspor, was particularly disappointing as it came in Mirel Radoi’s first match as permanent manager, failing to build on the encouraging 3-0 win over Kayserispor that preceded it.

Despite those inconsistencies, there is a sense of resilience about Gaziantep on home soil, having remained unbeaten in their last three matches at the Gaziantep Stadyumu (1W, 2D), and that stability could once again make them a difficult side to break down.

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

W

L

D

L

W

L

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

W

W

L

W

L

D

Besiktas form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

W

D

Team News

© Imago

Gaziantep remain without Ali Mevran Ablak and Salem M'Bakata, both sidelined with long-term knee injuries, while Badou Ndiaye is still working his way back to full fitness.

Mohamed Bayo continues to be the focal point in attack, with the forward enjoying an impressive campaign and posing a constant threat in the final third.

Besiktas, on the other hand, have their own concerns to manage, as midfielder Kartal Yilmaz is ruled out with a torn ankle ligament, while Ridvan Yilmaz is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Tiago Djalo is also unavailable after being suspended by the manager for disciplinary reasons, further limiting options as Besiktas look to steady themselves in a high-pressure moment of their season.

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Gorgen; Sorescu, Kilzidag, Abena, Rodrigues; Kozlowski, Kabasakal, Ntino-Emo, Maxim, Lungoyi; Bayo

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Vasquez; Bulut, Agbadou, Topcu, Ozcan; Ndidi; Rashica, Olaitan, Kokcu, Toure; Oh

We say: Gaziantep 1-1 Besiktas

Gaziantep are faltering right now, but so is Besiktas, and this makes this a tricky affair to predict, but the hosts have shown over time that they will turn up on home soil in this fixture, though we believe the Black Eagles have enough quality to earn at least a draw.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.