Preview: Eyupspor vs Gaziantep - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 23 Apr 2026 18:31

Eyupspor welcome Gaziantep to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu on Saturday afternoon for a Turkish Super Lig clash that could prove decisive in the relegation battle.

While the hosts are fighting for survival with just four matches remaining, the visitors arrive with far less pressure, aiming to consolidate a mid-table finish.

Match preview

Eyupspor finally halted a damaging six-match losing streak across all competitions with a crucial 2-1 victory over Fatih Karagumruk last time out, though the result was not enough to lift them out of the relegation zone.

That win ended a run of five straight league defeats, a collapse in form that has left the Istanbul side 16th with 25 points, level with Genclerbirligi but behind on goal difference.

It marks a stark contrast to last season’s impressive debut top-flight campaign, where Eyupspor finished sixth and narrowly missed out on European qualification.

Now under their third manager of the season, the focus is purely on survival, and this fixture represents a major opportunity to build momentum — especially as they chase back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

There is also added motivation from the reverse fixture, where Eyupspor secured a 2-1 win, and they could complete a league double over Gaziantep, having also beaten them 3-2 at this venue last term.

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Gaziantep, meanwhile, sit comfortably in mid-table and come into this clash off the back of a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Kayserispor, which ended a three-match winless run (1D, 2L).

That victory was their first since the resignation of former manager Burak Yilmaz, with interim boss Mustafa Aksoy overseeing the turnaround, while reports suggest Mirel Radoi could soon take permanent charge.

Despite that positive result, their away form remains a concern, having lost their last two matches on the road by a combined 6-2 scoreline.

However, with a 12-point cushion over Eyupspor, Gaziantep can approach this game with less pressure, relying on their overall quality to navigate the contest.

Eyupspor Turkish Super Lig form:

L

L

L

L

L

W

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

D

W

L

D

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Eyupspor will be without Dorin Rotariu, who remains sidelined with injury, while Emre Akbaba continues his recovery from a broken leg.

Defender Anil Yasar is suspended following his red card last time out, and Ilter Taskin is a doubt after picking up a knock.

Gaziantep are still missing Ali Mevran Ablak and Salem M'Bakata due to long-term knee injuries, while Badou Ndiaye is racing to regain fitness.

All eyes will once again be on Mohamed Bayo, who has been a standout performer this season with 14 league goals, making him one of the division’s most dangerous forwards.

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Felipe; Calegari, Ozyurt, Clarro, Meras; Altunbas, Gezek, Yao, Radu; Legowski, Bozok

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Gorgen; Kilzidag, Abena, Sangare; Perez, Camara, Kabasakal, Kozlowski, Lungoyi; Maxim; Bayo

We say: Eyupspor 1-2 Gaziantep

Eyupspor’s recent struggles, particularly at home and in attack, make this a difficult assignment despite their urgent need for points.

Gaziantep have been far from convincing on the road, but their superior attacking output and slightly more stable form could give them the edge in what is likely to be a closely contested encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.