Chelsea transfer news: Benoit Badiashile buy option revealed as Blues 'accept' loan offer

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with Napoli over an initial loan exit for Beniot Badiashile.

The Blues have been working to offload defenders that been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Academy product Trevoh Chalobah started the flurry of defensive departures when he recently completed a move to Serie A side Como.

Badiashile is the next defender in line for an exit, with the Frenchman set to follow Chalobah to Serie A.

© Imago

Chelsea accept Badiashile loan offer

According to BBC Sport, Napoli have agreed terms with Chelsea over an initial season-long loan move.

The Serie A giants will pay an initial £2.6m loan fee, with the potential for a further £850,000 in add-ons.

Chelsea were holding out for a £30m buy option, but they have ultimately compromised on their initial asking price.

As a result, Napoli will have the option to purchase Badiashile for £23.1m at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Badiashile will be hoping to reignite his career in Italy after struggling for consistent form and regular minutes at Chelsea.

© Iconsport / PA images

Who else could leave Chelsea?

Axel Disasi will eventually follow Chalobah and Badiashile out of the exit door, although it remains to be seen if he departs on loan or in a permanent transfer.

Caleb Wiley is another defender who has been told he can find a new club, but it is just defenders who will depart before the end of the window.

The centre-forward duo Marc Guiu and David Dastro Fofana are not in Alonso's plans and will need to find new clubs if they want to play regular football in the upcoming season.

The possibility of a high-profile departure cannot be ruled out, with Man City boss Enzo Maresca eyeing a reunion with Argentina international Enzo Fernandez.