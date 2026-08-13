Preview: Chelsea vs. Real Sociedad - prediction, team news, lineups

Xabi Alonso will face old friends on Saturday when his Chelsea side welcome Real Sociedad to Stamford Bridge for the final Blues match of pre-season.

The Spanish manager began his career in the youth ranks of the La Liga club and started his managerial journey at the same outfit, and he now seeks to beat them with his new team in front of the home supporters in West London.

Match preview

Saturday may only be a friendly match, but it serves as a reminder of just how many great strides Alonso has made in his embryonic managerial journey.

Chelsea may no longer be the force they once were in the 2000s and 2010s, but the job remains an attractive one, even if they finished the previous term 10th in the Premier League.

That finish led to the appointment of their new boss, who now faces his old club — as a former player and youth team manager — aiming to earn more goodwill from Chelsea supporters heading into the 2026-27 season.

The capital club have had a mixed pre-season, oscillating between good and poor throughout, with goals produced at both ends.

The off-season has partially highlighted some of the stronger aspects of Alonso's football, but they have looked ropey in certain instances, hinting at the work that lies ahead for the campaign.

Even though Saturday afternoon's encounter is only a tune-up game, La Real will aim to be party poopers, aware of the Blues' indifferent form: two wins, two losses and one draw.

© Imago

However, Pellegrino Matarazzo has not had the finest first pre-season in charge of the club, as highlighted by his men's two wins, three defeats and one draw during their friendly games.

Notable during the Spanish top-flight side's preparation for their campaign has been their lack of clean sheets, with the Copa del Rey champions failing to keep any shutouts in all six matches, conceding two goals in three consecutive matches heading into Saturday's encounter.

Strikingly, though, the club's previous victories in the off-season have come against English sides, with a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a 4-2 success over UEFA Super Cup runners-up Aston Villa, and they seek a third by defeating Chelsea.

Without a doubt, the defensive leakiness must be addressed in this weekend's meeting at the Bridge, even though the precedent for the White and Blues does little to suggest that a shutout is in the offing.

However, it goes both ways, with Chelsea keeping just one clean sheet in their five matches, and Matarazzo will look to exploit those frailties in what should be an entertaining afternoon in West London.

Chelsea friendlies form:

W

L

L

W

D

Real Sociedad friendlies form:

L

D

W

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Gareth Evans / Sportimage

Alonso has this week welcomed back his World Cup participants who went deep: captain Reece James, Manchester City-linked Enzo Fernandez and record signing Morgan Rogers, as well as new signing Maxence Lacroix and Malo Gusto, the latter of whom has an uncertain future.

The Spanish manager could be tempted to play one of these players from the off, but spots on the bench are more likely for the returning stars and latest defensive signing Pep Chavarria, as fans ought to see Rogers in blue for the first time.

Starts are likely for Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, while Levi Colwill could also start after sitting out the Blues' last two matches on tour.

Aaron Anselmino went off in the opening half against JDT, making him doubtful for Saturday's encounter, while Jordan Henderson and Emmanuel Emegha are touch-and-go for this weekend.

As for La Real, Alvaro Odriozola is a certain absentee for the Spanish side with the right-back out for the long term with a knee injury.

Having ended last season in fine form, scoring in three consecutive matches and in four of the last five, Orri Oskarsson has netted in three of five pre-season games, making him the visiting club's leading goalscoring threat.

It would be remiss not to mention Carlos Soler, given that the attacking midfielder has also scored twice during the club's tune-up matches, and he seeks a third on Saturday.

Mikel Oyarzabal could feature in some capacity after his successful World Cup exertions with Spain, giving Matarazzo an added threat off the bench, with the forward unlikely to play from the off against the Blues.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Palestra, Fofana, Colwill, Hato; Caicedo, Lavia; Estevao, Palmer, Gittens; Joao Pedro

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Martin, Zubeldia, Gomez; Herrera, Turrientes; Barrenetxea, Soler, Marchal; Oskarsson

We say: Chelsea 3-1 Real Sociedad

The returning World Cup stars should provide Chelsea with the necessary spark and depth to beat a leaky Spanish backline.

Given that Matarazzo's side have failed to keep a single clean sheet throughout pre-season — and in their last 15 matches — the West Londoners possess far too much firepower to be denied a morale-boosting victory.

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