Alexis Mac Allister's father addresses Liverpool future amid Man City transfer links

Alexis Mac Allister's father and agent has insisted the Liverpool midfielder will stay put at Anfield, despite being the subject of transfer speculation.

Mac Allister, who has two years left to run on his deal, was linked with a possible move to Spanish giants Real Madrid earlier this summer.

Man City have become the latest club to show an interest in the Argentina international, with the Citizens preparing for Rodri’s potential transfer to Barcelona.

There is a belief that Man City have already explored a move for the Liverpool man, but they are likely to fall short in their efforts to prise him away from Anfield.

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Mac Allister's father rules out Liverpool exit

That is because the player’s father and agent, Carlos Mac Allister, has dismissed the suggestions that his son could leave Liverpool before the end of the summer transfer window.

“Alexis will stay at Liverpool, we have not discussed any possibility of his departure from the club this summer,” Carlos Mac Allister told WinWin.

Last month, Andoni Iraola expressed his desire to keep Mac Allister for his first season as Liverpool head coach, explaining that he felt the Argentine had been "one of the best players at the club" in recent years.

Mac Allister will be hoping to produce his best form for his new boss after struggling to find his best form in Arne Slot’s final season in charge.

A failure to get back to his best would force Liverpool to consider a sale next summer, especially as he would only have a year left to run on his contract.

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What next for Mac Allister?

The 27-year-old recently returned to pre-season training from his much-needed break after featuring in Argentina’s run to the World Cup final.

Mac Allister could be given the chance to build up his match sharpness in one of Saturday’s two friendlies against Como at Anfield.

Those matches represent the only chance for Mac Allister to get a run-out before Liverpool start their Premier League season with an away clash against Newcastle United on August 23.