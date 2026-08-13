Preview: Newcastle United vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

Newcastle United welcome RC Strasbourg to St. James’ Park on Sunday afternoon for their final pre-season friendly of the summer.

In their previous fixture, the Magpies were beaten 3-1 by Everton at Murrayfield, while Le Racing fell to a 2-0 defeat against German side SC Freiburg.

Match preview

Following what has been a disastrous previous year for the club, Newcastle will be hoping to claim victory in their final pre-season fixture to bring back the feel good factor ahead of a monumental campaign.

Achieving qualification to the UEFA Champions League with a top-five finish in the 2024-25 Premier League season, it looked as though the only way was up for the Magpies who were able to then add big money signings such as Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa to their artillery.

However, after a dismal subsequent league campaign, in which they finished outside the top-half of the table for the first time since the 2021-22 season, Newcastle have seen the majority of their biggest names depart this summer, with captain Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and even manager Eddie Howe leaving the club.

With Matthias Jaissle now at the helm, the Magpies will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat against Everton on Wednesday by winning their third successive friendly contest with a French side, having previously overcome both Saint-Etienne and Brest at St. James’ Park.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

After narrowly missing out on claiming European football for the upcoming season, finishing eighth in Ligue 1 and only one point behind AS Monaco who secured UEFA Conference League qualification, RC Strasbourg have had a torrid pre-season so far.

Playing a total of six preparation matches since returning from their break on July 20, Le Racing have lost every single fixture, scoring just five goals and conceding an alarming 22, seven of which came against Sporting Lisbon alone in the first of those games.

Hugo Oliveira’s side have also suffered off the pitch this summer too, losing many of their best players in the transfer market, most notably to sister club Chelsea who have signed Valentin Barco and Emmanuel Emegha, as well as receiving Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders back from his loan spell.

If Strasbourg are to enter their latest Ligue 1 campaign with a glimmer of optimism, they will have to overcome English opposition for only the third time in the club’s history, most recently claiming a 2-1 home victory against eventual tournament winners Crystal Palace in last season’s Conference League campaign.

Newcastle United Club Friendlies form:

W

D

L

W

L

Strasbourg Club Friendlies form:

L

L

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Although both are nearing a return, Newcastle are set to be without Fabian Schar and Lewis Miley for Sunday's game with the pair recovering from groin and calf injuries respectively.

Following an injury ridden 2025-26 campaign, Valentino Livramento is also likely to miss out this weekend with a calf issueF sustained earlier in the pre-season schedule.

After netting 16 league goals last season, a tally only bettered by Stade Rennais' Esteban Lepaul, Argentinian striker Joaquin Panichelli continues to be ruled out for Strasbourg with an ACL tear.

It also looks unlikely that Le Racing will have either Julio Enciso or Abdoul Ouattara in the matchday squad, with newly promoted Premier League outfit Ipswich Town reportedly agreeing a fee for the pair.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Miley; Joelinton, Woltemade, Toure; Barnes, Wissa, Elanga

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Doue, Omobamidele, Sylla, Chilwell; El Mourabet, Nanasi, Del Blanco; Moreira, Reyna, Goro

We say: Newcastle United 3-1 Strasbourg

With just a week left before the league campaigns get underway for Newcastle and Strasbourg, both sides will be hoping for one last boost after difficult pre-season preparations.

In what is likely to be a closely fought affair, we think a much stronger Magpies side will bring back the feel good factor with a comfortable victory at St. James' Park.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.