Transfer news and rumours today: Everton 'interested' in Crystal Palace defender, Celtic sign German midfielder

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz during the summer transfer window.

The Toffees have long struggled to find a reliable option at right-back, and David Moyes is keen to strengthen that area of his squad.

Munoz joined the Eagles from Genk in the January transfer window of 2024 and has since made 108 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals.

The 30-year-old has two years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park, but according to Sky Sports News, there is no guarantee that he will remain at the club beyond the summer.

Palace are in talks to sign Anan Khalaili from Union Saint-Gilloise, potentially indicating that they could be open to selling Munoz should the right offer arrive.

Nottingham Forest are also reportedly interested in signing the defender, with former Eagles boss Oliver Glasner keen on a reunion with the Colombia international at the City Ground.

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