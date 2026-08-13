Transfer news and rumours today: Everton 'interested' in Crystal Palace defender, Celtic sign German midfielder

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz during the summer transfer window.
The Toffees have long struggled to find a reliable option at right-back, and David Moyes is keen to strengthen that area of his squad.
Munoz joined the Eagles from Genk in the January transfer window of 2024 and has since made 108 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals.
The 30-year-old has two years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park, but according to Sky Sports News, there is no guarantee that he will remain at the club beyond the summer.
Palace are in talks to sign Anan Khalaili from Union Saint-Gilloise, potentially indicating that they could be open to selling Munoz should the right offer arrive.
Nottingham Forest are also reportedly interested in signing the defender, with former Eagles boss Oliver Glasner keen on a reunion with the Colombia international at the City Ground.
Newcastle United want new fullback?
This has been a massive transfer window for the Magpies, who have money burning a hole in their pockets following the big-money departures of Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes.
According to The Athletic, Newcastle are working on a deal to sign Benfica full-back Amar Dedic.
The 23-year-old has a £42.7m (€50m) release clause in his contract, but there is an expectation that a deal could be agreed for a significantly lower fee.
Matthias Jaissle is hoping to tie up the signing of Dedic, with the German keen to reunite with a right-back he previously coached at FC Liefering and Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.
Fabrizio Romano further adds that Dedic wants to move to St James' Park, with Newcastle close to reaching an agreement with Benfica on a final package worth more than €30m (£25.64m).
Celtic sign new midfielder
The Scottish champions have confirmed the signing of Germany Under-21 midfielder Mika Baur from Paderborn.
The Bhoys have been busy in the summer transfer window and have already made four signings, with much of their focus so far on bolstering the attacking areas.
Bodo/Glimt striker Kasper Hogh and Qarabag's Camilo Durand have already arrived, while more additions are expected, with the Hoops reportedly keen on Augsburg centre-back Chrislain Matsima.
According to BBC Sport, young midfielder has signed a four-year contract at Celtic Park, with the option of a further 12 months.
Baur made 36 appearances last season, including in Paderborn's playoff victory over Wolfsburg, scoring four goals and providing six assists.