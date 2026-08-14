Arsenal transfer news: Gunners suffer a new defensive setback in transfer window

Arsenal are experiencing a tense period in the transfer window and have received another 'no' in their search for reinforcements, particularly in an area that has been a key focus for the London club: defence.

The rejection came from Atletico Madrid, who have closed the door on a possible departure for centre-back Marc Pubill.

Last season, the player established himself in the Colchoneros' defence, putting in standout performances precisely when Atletico were struggling, and became a key figure in Diego Simeone's squad.

Arsenal eye Pubill as Konsa alternative

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS / Jorge Ropero

With performances defined by his intensity on the pitch, Pubill grew in stature in the biggest matches, including Atletico's own fixtures against Arsenal in the Champions League, which helped the player gain significant recognition last season and sparked interest from the Gunners.

Although Mikel Arteta's side boast one of the best centre-back pairings in football on paper, formed by William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, Saliba is currently sidelined with a back injury and Jurrien Timber, the club's other key defensive option, remains weeks away from returning with a groin problem, leaving the English club's sporting department searching for defensive reinforcements even before the Pubill rejection.

That search has already proven difficult, with Aston Villa's high valuation of Ezri Konsa also giving Arsenal pause, alongside reported interest in Tottenham's Cristian Romero.

The Gunners' interest in the Catalan stemmed largely from his versatile profile, given they are searching for a defender capable of playing both at centre-back and right-back.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal had already made contact with Atletico Madrid to open negotiations, but received a firm response that the club would not entertain offers for Pubill. The defender has a £427m release clause and is under contract until 2030.

Arsenal receive second 'no' from Atletico Madrid

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

With their approach for Marc Pubill turned down, Arsenal have now received their second negative response over a potential transfer. The first came earlier this window, after the Gunners showed interest in signing Julian Alvarez, one of the most sought-after players on the current European market.

However, despite failing to make progress in either case, the Spanish club's response regarding the two players is being viewed differently. Unlike Alvarez, who remains at the centre of a lengthy saga involving rivals Barcelona, the centre-back has never at any point expressed a desire to leave the club.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Pubill is very happy at Atletico Madrid and is therefore expected to remain an important player for Simeone. The defender will also receive significant support in that position, with the arrival of Cuti Romero.