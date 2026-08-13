Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Hoffenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

Tottenham Hotspur's final pre-season fixture before the Premier League season will take place against Hoffenheim at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs are yet to experience defeat in Roberto De Zerbi's first pre-season at the club, while Hoffenheim are also yet to be beaten in their summer friendlies, so the weekend's clash should be a good test ahead of 2026-27.

Match preview

Tottenham are fast approaching the beginning of what many hope will be their revival under De Zerbi, who has been charged with bringing the club back to towards the division's European spots.

Spurs' second consecutive 17th-placed finish in the Premier League last term cannot be repeated, especially considering the club have spent significantly in the summer so far, with the likes of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali part of a total expenditure of roughly £240m.

The Londoners' pre-season campaign has been strong, as while they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Getafe on August 8, they won their prior four friendlies.

A particularly satisfying victory would have been their 2-1 success over rivals Chelsea, who were beaten on August 1 thanks to strikes from Tonali and Richarlison, and that win was earned in spite of the red card Kevin Danso received just after half time.

Spurs have not been particularly free scoring this summer given they have found the back of the net on just seven occasions, and they will be looking for their first clean sheet in four games.

The hosts are yet to play a friendly at home, though that could be seen as a positive considering the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has not been a fortress for Spurs in recent times, with the club winning two, losing four and drawing three of their final nine outings at the ground in 2025-26.

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto

It is fair to say Hoffenheim were one of the most frantic sides to watch in the Bundesliga last term given the club scored at least three goals 14 times but also conceded at least three goals in six matches.

The visitors were unfortunate to miss out on a place in the Champions League, but their points tally of 61 was one fewer than fourth-placed Stuttgart in 2025-26.

Die Kraichgauer have played six friendlies this summer so far, and a victory on the weekend would be their sixth in seven clashes.

Christian Ilzer's side scored at least three goals in five those six games - they netted 21 goals in a 21-0 win against SV Massenbachhausen on July 22 - and they also kept three clean sheets.

Hoffenheim's record on the road was mixed last term, with the club losing two, winning two, and drawing one of their final five away fixtures.

Tottenham Hotspur friendly form:

W

W

W

W

D

Hoffenheim friendly form:

W

W

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Visionhaus

Tottenham agreed to sell Cristian Romero to Atletico Madrid earlier this week, so fans have seen the last of him in their shirt, and his absence makes the selection of Jan Paul van Hecke and Micky van de Ven straightforward.

Pedro Porro returned from his World Cup break this week, but he is more likely to make an appearance from the bench, so expect to see Archie Gray continue at right-back.

Dominic Solanke is a likely inclusion as a number nine, and the centre-forward could be flanked by Richarlison and Mathys Tel.

Hoffenheim used Nathan De Cat in an advanced role behind Tim Lemperle against Borussia Monchengladbach on August 7, but while the latter may keep his place in the lineup, perhaps Adam Hlozek will come into the team for the former.

Wouter Burger and Alexander Prass were stationed together in a double pivot in that friendly, and the duo could be trusted together once again.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Fernandes; Richarlison, Gallagher, Tel; Solanke

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Kabak, Hajdari, Rots; Prass, Burger; Lenz, Hlozek, Conte; Lemperle

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Hoffenheim

Tottenham should be expected to win, but their struggles in the final third may make the game uncomfortable viewing for fans.

Spurs will be backed by a home crowd for the first time in pre-season, and their supporters will demand a strong performance so close to the start of their Premier League campaign.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.