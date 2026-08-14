Preview: Frosinone vs Juve Stabia - prediction, team news, lineups

Ahead of next week's top-flight return, Frosinone will welcome Juve Stabia to Stadio Benito Stirpe on Sunday evening, when the pair clash in the Coppa Italia.

The winner of their first-round tie will then visit either Sassuolo or Cesena in round two.

Match preview

Frosinone returned to Italy's elite level at their second attempt last season, finishing a point behind Serie B champions Venezia, just a year after settling for 15th place.

Immediately demoted after their last promotion to Serie A in 2023, the Canarini are intent on avoiding the same fate again, having made numerous moves in the transfer market.

Austria internationals Florian Grillitsch and Romano Schmid headline an influx of new players, so head coach Massimiliano Alvini will be expected to keep the club up.

However, Alvini's side face a tough start, with next week's league opener at home to Juventus being swiftly followed with a trip to Fiorentina.

First, though, they must play host in the cup: to date, Frosinone have rarely progressed far, and they were knocked out by Cagliari in the second round last term.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Having spent most of their history in Italy's lower leagues, Juve Stabia also have a modest Coppa Italia record.

This time last year, the Campanian club were eliminated by Lecce, despite playing against 10 men for the entire second half.

Led by Ignazio Abate - who has since left for Torino - they went on to finish seventh in Serie B, before losing a dramatic playoff semi-final to Monza.

During the summer, Juve Stabia have shown some promise by winning their first three friendlies under new coach Pietro De Giorgio, before going down 2-0 to Campobasso.

Now, three months on from their playoff heartbreak, Le Vespe are preparing for Sunday's cup tie and a testing league opener in Palermo.

Frosinone pre-season form:

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Juve Stabia pre-season form:

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Team News

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Facing a potential survival fight in Serie A, Frosinone have recruited Schmid, Grillitsch, Patrizio Masini and several others who could be involved this weekend.

Egypt defender Omar Fayed and Nigeria international Kevin Akpoguma are also available, while Algeria winger Fares Ghedjemis is still at the club despite strong interest from both Celtic and Rangers.

Alvini fielded a 4-3-3 formation for last week's friendly defeat to local rivals Lazio, in which midfielder Giacomo Calo scored the Canarini's only goal.

Meanwhile, Juve Stabia have just loaned Lazio striker Sana Fernandes, who will bolster their options after the departure of Lorenzo Carissoni, Alvin Okoro, Fabio Maistro and Nicola Mosti.

Club captain Leonardo Candellone should start up front at the Stirpe, and new left-back Terrence Douglas may feature on the visitors' left flank.

Frosinone possible starting lineup:

Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Akpoguma, Bracaglia; Grillitsch, Calo, Masini; Ghedjemis, Raimondo, Fini

Juve Stabia possible starting lineup:

Confente; Giorgini, Bellich, Maggioni; Ricciardi, Mosti, Pierobon, Correia, Douglas; Caccavo, Candellone

We say: Frosinone 3-1 Juve Stabia

Even if Alvini decides to use some fringe players, with one eye on Frosinone's Serie A comeback next weekend, the hosts have enough attacking power to prevail.

After Abate's exit, Juve Stabia are adapting to life under new management so may not be fully ready - and they lost both home and away to the Canarini last season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.