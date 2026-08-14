Man Utd transfer news: £42.5m talisman 'on the radar' as Red Devils eye Joshua Zirkzee replacement

Manchester United are considering another attacking option as they continue reshaping their squad under Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils have identified Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi as a potential replacement for Joshua Zirkzee.

However, Barcelona are accelerating their interest in the Germany U21 international, meaning United may need to move quickly.

Man Utd eye Nicolo Tresoldi as Joshua Zirkzee replacement

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

According to reports, Tresoldi is 'firmly on the radar' of Man Utd, while Premier League rivals Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are all taking a keen interest after an impressive first season with Club Brugge.

The 21-year-old scored 23 goals and provided nine assists in 58 appearances last season, establishing himself as one of Europe's most exciting young forwards.

United are understood to see Tresoldi as an attractive option to provide competition for Benjamin Sesko, particularly if Zirkzee is moved on before the end of the window.

Club Brugge are demanding around €50 million (£42.5 million) for the Germany international, having already rejected a €35 million (£30 million) bid from AS Roma.

That price could still represent reasonable value given the inflated fees elsewhere in the market and Tresoldi's potential to develop into a long-term No.9.

United have to act fast amid Barcelona interest

© Imago / Niklas Heiden

United's biggest concern is the growing competition.

Barcelona are said to be accelerating their pursuit of Tresoldi after losing Robert Lewandowski and with Ferran Torres also closing in on a move to PSG.

That makes the Catalan giants a serious threat to United's plans, particularly if they can offer Tresoldi a clearer pathway to regular football.

The Red Devils therefore need to decide quickly whether the striker is genuinely their preferred Zirkzee replacement. If he is, then allowing Barcelona to establish a significant lead would be a costly mistake.

Tresoldi's combination of physicality, intelligent movement and goalscoring ability makes him a natural fit for United's developing attack.

With Zirkzee's future uncertain, the opportunity is there to replace him with a younger forward who could eventually become a major part of Carrick's long-term project.