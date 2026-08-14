Chelsea transfer news live: £102.5m Enzo Fernandez bid, Benoit Badiashile exit, latest done deals today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Chelsea transfer news blog on Friday, August 14!

As Xabi Alonso and his charges prepare to take on Real Sociedad in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday, significant talks over incomings and outgoings are ramping up in West London.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Chelsea done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Chelsea transfer headlines

Chelsea transfer news today: What's happening on August 14?

The biggest Blues story of the day was Manchester City submitting a nine-figure bid of approximately £102.5m for Enzo Fernandez, arriving ahead of a deadline Chelsea reportedly set for Friday at 5pm; the London club are yet to formally respond but widely expected to reject the initial offer.

Chelsea are understood to value Fernandez at £120m, and while there is a willingness in principle to sell if the full figure is met, the gap between City's opening position and Chelsea's demand is described as bridgeable if both clubs negotiate further in good faith.

City's urgency is significantly tied to the Rodri situation, with Barcelona having submitted a fresh offer for the Spain international, and Enzo Maresca needing midfield reinforcements in place regardless of what transpires with the Spaniard.

A separate financial lever that could help City reach Chelsea's valuation is Tijjani Reijnders, who is en route to Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah in a deal worth just over £50m, thereby seeing the Sky Blues make a small profit on their £46m AC Milan investment.

The defensive outgoings picture also advanced, with Benoit Badiashile's loan move to Napoli in the works, despite Chelsea apparently playing 'hardball' in talks with their Italian counterparts over a permanent option.

Chelsea face AC Milan in a pre-season friendly on Saturday before the Premier League season begins against Fulham on August 24.