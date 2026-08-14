Arsenal transfer news live: Victor Osimhen talks, £60m Ezri Konsa update, latest deals today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Friday, August 14!

Mikel Arteta's men will soon battle Manchester City for the right to lift the Community Shield aloft, but in the meantime, sporting director Andrea Berta has set his sights on a seismic striker deal.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Arsenal done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on August 14?

The transfer landscape for Arsenal has grown more complex as the Community Shield against Manchester City approaches on Sunday, as the Gunners prepare without both William Saliba and Jurrien Timber through injury and still short of the defensive reinforcement Arteta has been pursuing all summer.

A fresh bid for Ezri Konsa was rebuffed, with Aston Villa holding firm at their £60m asking price despite Arsenal indicating they are prepared to improve on their initial offer of £30m, leaving a gap that the two clubs have not yet been able to bridge.

Arsenal are simultaneously in contact with Atletico Madrid to understand the availability and price of Marc Pubill, a 23-year-old right-back and occasional centre-back, as a potential Konsa alternative, though Atletico are said to be reluctant to sell.

At the other end of the pitch, a more significant development arose: Arsenal's sporting director Berta reportedly discussed the availability of Victor Osimhen as part of wider conversations with the Turkish club, who also hold interest in Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Martinelli.

Osimhen scored 59 goals in 74 competitive appearances for Galatasaray since 2024 and is said to sit below Julian Alvarez on Arsenal's striker priority list, though Al-Hilal's rejected €130m (£111m) bid spells bad news.

However, if Berta can negotiate a sensational swap deal involving Martinelli and or Nwaneri, Osimhen may finally get the Premier League move he has been linked with for so long.

The Premier League champions open their title defence at home to Coventry City on August 21, giving Arteta a narrow window to close the remaining gaps before competitive football resumes.