Wolves transfer news: Ajax 'make approach' for second Molineux star after Tolu Arokodare deal

Ajax have reportedly made an approach to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Santiago Bueno.

Earlier in the summer transfer window, the Dutch giants held successful negotiations with the Championship outfit to sign Tolu Arokodare on loan.

Although Wolves have, so far, managed to retain the services of many of their key players after relegation from the Premier League, sales are anticipated before the end of the summer transfer window.

Wolves can also benefit from parting ways with foreign players and replacing them with domestic talent in order to comply with the EFL matchday squad regulations.

According to Football Insider, there is the potential for Bueno to join Arokodare in Amsterdam.

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Ajax boss Michel aiming for Bueno reunion

The report, which is backed up by journalist Rafa Acevedo Toscano, claims that the Uruguay international has been added to Michel's centre-back shortlist.

Michel is no stranger to working with Bueno, with the pair having previously been with Girona.

Bueno was not part of the squad that was named for last week's 3-0 victory over Port Vale in the EFL Cup.

Amid speculation over his future, it remains to be seen whether Cesar Peixoto will include the 27-year-old in his 20-man group for Friday's Championship opener against Blackburn Rovers.

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Bueno likely to be sold by Wolves

While there is no doubt that Bueno was one of Wolves' better players last season, his performances have led to plenty of interest in his signature.

With two years remaining on his contract, there is little chance of a renewal when Wolves are playing in the Championship.

Therefore, taking the chance to make a profit on the £8.5m that they shelled out three years ago feels like a simple decision from Wolves' perspective.

Nevertheless, it is unclear whether Ajax will make a permanent or loan bid, and what Wolves' valuation stands at for the defender.

A number of Premier League clubs have also emerged as potential destinations for Bueno, who has made 85 appearances for Wolves across three seasons.