Preview: Lazio vs Mantova - prediction, team news, lineups

After losing last season's final on home turf, Lazio will be back at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, getting their 2026-27 season under way with a Coppa Italia clash against Mantova.

The winner of this tie - which marks Gennaro Gattuso's first competitive game in charge of the Biancocelesti - will host either Palermo or Lecce in round two.

Match preview

After dumping out AC Milan in the last 16, Lazio's cup run took them past holders Bologna and then Atalanta - progressing via penalties on both occasions - and all the way through to May's decider.

However, they tamely succumbed to Inter Milan despite effectively having home advantage, losing the final 2-0 and missing out on an eighth Coppa Italia.

Still, that run partly made up for an underwhelming league campaign, as the Biancocelesti finished ninth in Serie A, which means they must now enter the first round of the cup.

Lazio will start their season early, then watch others - including Champions League-bound rivals Roma - take part in European competition while they stay at home for a second straight year.

Amid ongoing fan boycotts, Maurizio Sarri's acrimonious exit means they are again under new management, with ex-Italy boss Gattuso stepping into the dugout.

Gattuso's side have started well, winning four low-key friendlies before finishing pre-season with a 2-1 victory over Serie A newcomers Frosinone, thanks to a brace by captain Mattia Zaccagni.

Next, they will host an early Coppa Italia curtain-raiser, before visiting Bologna for their opening league fixture.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

There will be a stark contrast in cup credentials on Sunday, as Lazio are seven-time winners and Mantova have never lifted the trophy.

The Biancorossi's modest Coppa Italia record features consecutive first-round exits in 2024 and 2025, so expectations may be low ahead of a tough trip to the capital.

After losing 4-0 to Venezia this time last year, Francesco Modesto's men went on to finish ninth in Serie B, narrowly missing out on the playoffs.

During the summer, Mantova comprehensively won their first three friendlies, but they were beaten 1-0 by Carpi last time out.

Set to get their league campaign up and running away to Carrarese next week, the Lombardy club will first pit their wits against one of Italy's elite.

Lazio pre-season form:

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Mantova pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

With finances still tight, new arrivals have been limited at the start of Lazio's Gattuso era, but summer signings Alfonso Pedraza and Danilho Doekhi could be involved this weekend.

Key defender Mario Gila has left for Milan, while first-choice goalkeeper Ivan Provedel joined Inter, but Christos Mandas has returned from his loan spell at Bournemouth.

Gustav Isaksen and Danilo Cataldi are both doubts due to injury; Luca Pellegrini (ankle) and Patric (fitness) are expected to miss out.

Boulaye Dia, Tijjani Noslin and Petar Ratkov will be the leading contenders to start up front in a likely 4-3-3 formation - the latter has scored six goals in pre-season, including a late winner against Ascoli.

Meanwhile, Mantova's attack should be led by recent buy Ettore Gliozzi, who was Modena's top Serie B marksman last season.

Playmaker Davide Bragantini has just resumed training, so the visitors could have a full-strength squad on Sunday evening, provided Bodin Tomasevic can shake off a knock.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Mandas; Lazzari, Doekhi, Provstgaard, Pedraza; Dele-Bashiru, Rovella, Taylor; Cancellieri, Ratkov, Zaccagni

Mantova possible starting lineup:

Bardi; Meroni, Castellini, Cella; Radaelli, Trimboli, Ignacchiti, Benaissa; Bragantini, Ilie; Gliozzi

We say: Lazio 4-1 Mantova

Having built some rhythm under their new manager during pre-season, Lazio can sweep aside modest Mantova in the first round.

Coppa Italia finalists last term, the Rome club may still have off-field woes to resolve, but they are more than capable of beating second-tier opposition on home turf.

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