Tottenham transfer news: 'Balogun has the physique for the Premier League' - Adebayor backs £51m move

While Monaco are open to selling him in exchange for a significant fee, Folarin Balogun has been reported in recent days as a target for Tottenham Hotspur this transfer window.

The foundations of a deal worth an estimated £51m have been agreed, according to L'Equipe. The London club are not the only ones to have shown interest. Several English sides, including Newcastle United, as well as Spanish clubs, had been following the situation since the window opened.

More recently, Galatasaray and Saudi Arabian clubs have also made enquiries. But it is Tottenham Hotspur who have ultimately proven the most active for Balogun, who is now represented by Jorge Mendes.

This Friday, TEAMtalk reported a positive initial response from the player towards the London club, who must nonetheless sell either Richarlison or Dominic Solanke from that position before they can move forward.

Adebayor can see Balogun succeeding at Tottenham Hotspur

© Iconsport / Paul Kitagaki Jr. / ZUMA Press Wire

This push comes after a standout season at Monaco. Balogun scored 19 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions before shining at the World Cup, where he scored three goals.

A former player of both clubs, Emmanuel Adebayor believes the American, developed at Spurs' rivals Arsenal, has several qualities that could help him succeed on his return to England.

'Balogun is coming off a successful season with Monaco. He had a good World Cup with the United States. He knows English football very well, having come through the youth ranks at Arsenal. He even played a few matches for the first team. He has the physique for this league,' the 42-year-old former Togo international told Top Mercato.

'The Premier League is a league of duels and physical contact... That said, he is still a forward, and if he signs for Spurs, he will be judged on his numbers, goals and assists. Unfortunately, that's football today.'

At Tottenham Hotspur, Balogun would therefore return to a league he already knows well, but in a very different context, with significant expectations on his shoulders should the £51m deal materialise.

'You can have a good window and results still don't follow' - Adebayor warns De Zerbi

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Having only just survived relegation from the Premier League last season under Roberto De Zerbi, appointed as an emergency measure at the end of March, Tottenham Hotspur have since been extremely active on the transfer market.

The London club have put together a particularly ambitious window, with Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke signed for more than £215m combined, while Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi arrived on free transfers.

Adebayor, however, does not want to draw premature conclusions about the new Tottenham Hotspur. The former Spurs striker points out that investment does not guarantee results.

'We'll see after five or even seven league matches. The Premier League is a very demanding competition. You have to roll up your sleeves every weekend, question yourself before every match. De Zerbi knows this league, he's a good manager, but like everyone else, he'll be judged on results. You can have a good transfer window and still not get the results afterwards. We'll see whether the window was a success by the end of the season,' the former Spurs forward, who scored 42 goals and provided 17 assists in 113 matches for the club, added.

Spurs will begin their 2026-27 campaign on 22 August away at Brentford.