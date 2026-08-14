Liverpool transfer news: Reds show surprise 'interest' in £75m defender who wants Man City move

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto as they continue to assess their defensive options.

The Reds are dealing with injuries to both Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley, increasing the need for another option on the right.

However, Gusto's preference for a reunion with Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca could complicate their hopes of actually landing him.

Liverpool have an interest in Malo Gusto

© Imago

Liverpool are showing surprise 'interest' in Gusto, according to Chelsea insider Simon Phillips, with the Blues valuing the 23-year-old at around £75 million.

The Frenchman has emerged as an option as Liverpool consider adding another right-back following injuries to Frimpong and Bradley.

Fabrizio Romano previously suggested that a right-back could still arrive at Anfield this summer, despite the club's initial focus being on strengthening at centre-back.

Chelsea could reportedly be willing to lower their demands if the Reds' interest develops into formal contact.

There is competition, though, with City also admirers of Gusto. The defender worked with Maresca at Chelsea and reportedly views the manager as an important figure in his development.

Is Malo Gusto an upgrade at right-back for Liverpool?

© Imago

Given the current situation at Anfield, Gusto would be a considerable upgrade at right-back.

The France international is Premier League-proven, technically comfortable and capable of contributing both defensively and in attack.

While Frimpong has shown flashes of his potential since arriving at Liverpool, he has yet to establish the consistency needed to completely own the position, while Bradley's injury problems leave the Reds short of reliable depth.

Gusto would therefore provide an immediate solution rather than simply being a rotational option.

The £75 million valuation is another matter, however. Liverpool would be reluctant to spend that kind of money on a player who would not necessarily walk straight into their strongest XI, particularly with other areas of the squad requiring investment.

And there is also the major issue of Gusto's preference.

If City formalise their interest, a reunion with Maresca could be difficult for Liverpool to overcome, but if Chelsea lower their asking price and City fail to act, Liverpool should certainly explore the opportunity.

Gusto's Premier League experience and versatility make him a more convincing option than simply relying on Frimpong and Bradley returning from injury.