Liverpool transfer news live: Bradley Barcola updates, Cody Gakpo interest, latest done deals today

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Friday, August 14!

Another day has passed at Anfield without a big-money attacking signing, but a formal declaration of interest could soon change everything for Andoni Iraola's side.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Liverpool done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on August 14?

The central Bradley Barcola update on August 13 came from Paris Saint-Germain's own bench rather than the negotiating table, with the France international absent from the squad entirely for the club's UEFA Super Cup win over Aston Villa, a visible signal that his exit is being actively planned.

PSG chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi broke his silence on the matter, telling Canal Plus: "We're working calmly, we don't talk too much, we do. I can't say whether he will leave or not. Today, he is a PSG player. We'll see!"

The failure to include Barcola was widely read as confirmation that a departure is expected, with Liverpool remaining the named preferred destination for the 23-year-old.

A new dimension to Liverpool's winger search also emerged, with the club reported to have held discussions with representatives of Everton's Iliman Ndiaye, a 26-year-old who is understood to value remaining in the Premier League and rejected a Saudi Pro League approach.

Everton value Ndiaye at £75m, and no club-to-club offer has yet been tabled, but Liverpool's apparent exploratory talks are read by some as a strategic move to apply pressure on PSG to lower their Barcola demands by demonstrating the club will move elsewhere if necessary.

Tottenham's interest in Cody Gakpo has also prompted fresh concern internally at Anfield, with the depth of Liverpool's wide attacking options raising questions about whether Andoni Iraola's squad can sustain the loss of another winger if Barcola does not arrive.

Mohamed Salah's departure for Trabzonspor means the club's Merseyside rivals will open the Premier League season on August 23 at Newcastle having still not formally replaced the Egyptian king.