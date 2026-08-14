Preview: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Kocaelispor - prediction, team news, lineups

Istanbul Basaksehir and Kocaelispor get their 2026-27 Super Lig campaign underway on Sunday.

These two clubs finished in fifth and 10th place respectively last season.

Match preview

Having secured qualification for the Conference League qualifying rounds, Istanbul Basaksehir would have been confident of reaching the League Phase.

Instead, they suffered a shock 3-1 aggregate defeat to Finnish side Inter Turku, a club that have never reached the main stage of a European competition.

Nuri Sahin has been left to lift his squad after such a disappointing exit, but focus quickly turns to trying to earn another top-five finish in Super Lig.

Istanbul Basaksehir have finished fourth or fifth in every campaign since 2021-22, yet the signings made by the current "big four" in Turkish football means that the Grey Owls are at risk of being cut adrift of that quartet.

Their hopes may lie with striker Eldor Shomurodov, who scored 22 goals in 34 Super Lig appearances during 2025-26.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

As for Kocaelispor, they are now viewed as an established top-flight club after last season's 10th-placed finish.

In their first Super Lig campaign since 2008-09, they scored just the 26 goals, the worst in the division.

Nevertheless, Selcuk Inan's team found a way to only concede 38 times and rack up 37 points to see them avoid relegation by five points.

Further consolidation will be the aim this season, with five additions having been to the squad and the likes of Habib Keita and Show having their loan stints turned into permanent stays after eye-catching first years at the club.

Istanbul Basaksehir form (all competitions):

D L

Kocaelispor form (friendlies):

D W D

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Despite the elimination from the Conference League, Sahin may name a similar side to the one that started the 2-0 defeat in Finland more than two weeks ago.

Bertug Yildirim is pushing to replace Davie Selke in attack, while Uzbekistan star Abbosbek Fayzullaev could start on the right flank after contributing three goals and five assists from 20 appearances in his first Super Lig campaign.

New signings Emir Ortakaya and Makana Baku may be handed immediate debuts for Kocaelispor.

That is a consequence of Hrvoje Smolcic and Darko Churlinov - who started the last league game of 2025-26 - having left the club.

Dan Agyei, the scorer of five of the club's 26 Super Lig goals last season, could lead the line.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Bulut, Ba, Bayram, Operi; Fayzullaev, Gunes, Ozdemir, Brnic; Shomurodov, Selke

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Oztasdelen; Oguz, Dijksteel, Ortakaya, Haidara; Keita, Show, Susoho; Rivas, Agyei, Baku

We say: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Kocaelispor

While Kocaelispor will be relishing being the underdogs in this fixture, we cannot ignore that Basaksehir have competitive action in their legs. With that in mind, we are backing the home side to come through in a hard-fought fixture to get their season off to

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.