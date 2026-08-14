Chelsea transfer news: Kendry Paez update as prospect 'close' to joining Europa League club

Chelsea are allegedly preparing to allow Kendry Paez to sign for Trabzonspor on loan.

With the 19-year-old having not featured for Chelsea in pre-season, it is clear that the prospect will leave Stamford Bridge on a temporary basis.

BlueCo have been left with a choice of sending the Ecuadorian playmaker to a Premier League or Championship club, or use one of their six foreign loan slots.

Earlier in the summer, Sports Mole suggested how Chelsea should use that allocation in an effective manner.

According to TyC Sports, it appears increasingly likely that Paez will be spending 2026-27 in Turkey.

© Imago / Rich Graessle / Icon Sportswire

Chelsea to loan Paez to Turkish club?

The report claims that Paez is 'close' to sealing a loan switch to the Super Lig club.

Trabzonspor have already signed Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah this summer, a sign of their intent ahead of the new domestic campaign.

A Europa League playoff tie against Ferencvaros stands in their way of League Phase qualification.

Nevertheless, Trabzonspor will be playing European football in 2026-27, something which has seemingly appealed to Chelsea and Paez.

He is need of a season with regular starts having failed to earn many such opportunities at Strasbourg and River Plate.

Across 35 appearances in total, Paez accumulated just 1,179 minutes of football.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

How many foreign loans would Chelsea have left for 2026-27?

Filip Jorgensen and Jesse Derry have already completed loan moves to Strasbourg and Sporting Lisbon respectively.

With Benoit Badiashile on the verge of signing for Napoli, Chelsea could very quickly be down to two spots.

In theory, they will be kept for fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg later in the summer transfer window.