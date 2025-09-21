Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Coppa Italia clash between Cagliari and Frosinone, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Cagliari will look to build on their recent league win when they welcome Frosinone to the Unipol Domus on Tuesday afternoon for the second round of the Coppa Italia.

The hosts are aiming to continue their positive start under Fabio Pisacane, while Frosinone arrive unbeaten this season and keen to make further progress in the competition.

Match preview

Cagliari head into this tie buoyed by a 2-1 victory over Lecce in Serie A last Friday, with Andrea Belotti’s brace proving decisive.

That result added to the sense of momentum Pisacane is building, having already guided his side through a tense first-round penalty shootout against Virtus Entella to reach this stage of the Coppa.

Currently sitting fifth in Serie A with two wins, one draw and one defeat from their opening four matches, the Rossoblu are enjoying a solid start to the campaign.

They have amassed three wins from their last five outings across all competitions, scoring six times in the process and conceding four.

It is a significant turnaround from just a few months ago when Cagliari were battling relegation and suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat to Juventus in last season’s Coppa Italia.

Pisacane, still inexperienced at senior level, has injected new belief after stepping up from the Primavera side, where he famously led the youth team to cup glory earlier this year.

Their head-to-head record with Frosinone is evenly balanced, with three wins apiece and four draws in the last 10 meetings - suggesting this tie could be tighter than the league positions alone suggest.

Frosinone, for their part, are proving difficult to beat in Serie B, sitting fourth in the table with two wins and two draws.

Massimiliano Alvini’s side opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over Avellino 1912 despite being reduced to 10 men, before drawing with Palermo, edging past Padova 1-0, and most recently sharing a 2-2 draw with Sudtirol.

The Canarini progressed to this stage of the Coppa Italia with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Monza in the first round, courtesy of Giorgi Kvernadze’s stoppage-time winner.

After bowing out in the first round last year, they have already gone one step further and will hope to extend their cup journey here.

Team News

Cagliari will once again be without Zito Luvumbo, who is sidelined with a thigh injury sustained on international duty.

Belotti is expected to continue as the focal point in attack after his match-winning brace against Lecce.

At the back, Yerry Mina and Sebastiano Luperto are likely to continue their partnership, providing experience and aerial presence.

Frosinone remain without Alessandro Selvini, who is recovering from an ACL injury that will keep him out until early 2026.

Gabriele Bracaglia, who scored the decisive goal against Padova, should continue in defence alongside Gabriele Calvani, Ilario Monterisi and Jeremy Oyono, while new signing Edoardo Vergani is pushing for more minutes in attack.

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Palestra, Mina, Luperto, Obert; Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho; Deiola, Esposito; Belotti

Frosinone possible starting lineup:

Palmisani; Bracaglia, Monterisi, Calvani, Oyono; Koutsoupias, Calo, Kone; Kvernadze, Vergani, Ghedjemis

We say: Cagliari 2-1 Frosinone

Frosinone’s unbeaten start in Serie B will give them confidence, but the gap in quality between the two divisions is likely to be exposed here.

Cagliari have displayed better balance under Pisacane, and with Belotti’s form plus home advantage, they should have enough to edge past a spirited Frosinone side.

