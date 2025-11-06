Preview:Como vs. Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Serie A clash between Como and Cagliari, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Undefeated at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia this season, Como welcome Cagliari in Saturday's Serie A gameweek 11 fixture, aiming to avoid defeat in Lombardy.

Cesc Fabregas's team have earned 11 of the 15 points available in front of their supporters, including winning two consecutive matches, and they are favourites to secure a third straight victory against an opponent who are winless in their last three away games in the top flight.

Match preview

Como secured a commendable point in Naples last weekend, drawing against Antonio Conte's team to prolong their unbeaten away streak to four matches.

However, although they have not been defeated since a 1-0 loss to Bologna at the end of August, the Lariani have only managed three draws in their most recent four away games, including two consecutive goalless matches against Parma and Napoli.

The situation is quite different at the Sinigaglia, where they have won three and drawn two of their five fixtures, achieving back-to-back victories over Juventus (2-0) and Hellas Verona (3-1).

They aim to secure three consecutive home wins in Serie A, a feat not accomplished since last season when they defeated Torino (1-0), Genoa (1-0) and Cagliari (3-1) between April and May.

This goal appears attainable, considering they have scored the joint-third highest number of goals (nine) in home matches and conceded just three, fewer than every other club except Bologna and Pisa, who have let in one and two, respectively.

Cagliari were the team against whom Como achieved three consecutive wins in May, and the Sardinians hope to avoid a repeat this weekend.

However, this season’s precedent suggests the Isolani may face more disappointment on the road, given their record of one win, two draws and two defeats away from home.

Fabio Pisacane’s team have earned just five points from 15 away from Sardinia, with the most recent three matches ending in disappointment — drawing at Udinese (1-1) and Verona (2-2) before losing 2-0 at Lazio.

With only two league wins secured since the start of March away from home, it will be interesting to see if the Rossoblu can stun Como in Lombardy on Saturday.

This expectation of disappointment is reinforced by the visitors' six-match winless streak in Serie A, with their last maximum points coming from consecutive wins over Parma and Lecce in September.

Four losses and two draws later, another challenging visit to seventh-placed Como awaits the Sardinians in 14th, who risk slipping into the bottom three if they suffer a sixth defeat and results elsewhere go against them.

Como Serie A form:





D



D



W



D



W



D





Como form (all competitions):





D



D



W



D



W



D





Cagliari Serie A form:





L



D



L



D



L



L





Cagliari form (all competitions):





L



D



L



D



L



L





Team News

Marc-Oliver Kempf (ankle) will be assessed before this weekend's fixture, but Sergi Roberto (thigh) and Alberto Dossena (knee) are likely to be absent for Como.

All four of Nico Paz’s league goals this season have come at home, and the attacking midfielder seeks his fifth against the Sardinians on Saturday.

With four assists to his name, the Spaniard is level with Cremonese’s Jari Vandeputte in that regard, emphasising his star quality and decisiveness for the Lariani.

Cagliari face more injury concerns ahead of gameweek 11’s visit to Lombardy: Andrea Belotti is a long-term absentee due to a serious knee injury, while Nicola Pintus (thigh), Giuseppe Ciocci (ankle), Alessandro Deiola and Marko Rog are likely to miss out.

While Sebastiano Esposito has the potential to shoulder the goalscoring burden for Pisacane’s team, the Inter Milan loanee has scored just once this season, recently in gameweek nine’s defeat to Sassuolo, and he aims to increase his tally against the Lariani.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Carlos, Valle; Perrone, Caqueret; Addai, Paz, Diao; Morata

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Zappa, Mina, Obert; Palestra, Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho, Idrissi; Borrelli, Esposito

We say: Como 2-0 Cagliari

Having not kept a clean sheet away all season, Cagliari head into Saturday's trip to Como after conceding two goals in back-to-back away matches.

Against a team as skilled as Fabregas's side, the Sardinians are likely to face a third defeat on their travels this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Anthony Brown Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email