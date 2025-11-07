Chelsea are reportedly keen on the signing of Como star Nico Paz, who is all-but set for a return to Real Madrid in the future.

Chelsea have reportedly submitted an enquiry for Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz ahead of the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old is capturing attention from across Europe, with Manchester United briefly linked to the player during the recent summer trading point.

Paz has made an exceptional start to the 2025-26 campaign for Como, arguably performing as the best player in the Italian top flight at the moment.

The Argentine playmaker has scored four goals and provided four assists across 10 Serie A matches for Cesc Fabregas's troops to date.

Since securing a permanent switch to Como during the summer of 2024, Paz has featured in 46 matches for the Italian side, scoring on 10 occasions.

Chelsea face Real Madrid issue in Paz hunt?

According to TBR Football, Como star Paz now has even more potential suitors from the Premier League ahead of the January window.

The report claims that Club World Cup winners Chelsea are keen on a permanent move for the 21-year-old, who is one of the most sought after players in European football.

It is understood that Enzo Maresca's men have made enquiries regarding the availability of Paz, with the midfielder seemingly set on his next destination.

It is believed that the youngster wants to secure a return back to Real Madrid, where he came through the academy system before making just eight senior appearances.

Los Blancos supposedly have a £40m buy-back clause inserted into Paz's Como contract, with Xabi Alonso's side informing the player that he will be coming home to the Bernabeu soon.

Premier League problem

If Paz did not have his heart set on proving himself at Real Madrid, it is highly likely that he would be sealing a switch to the Premier League in the near future.

As well as Chelsea and Man United, Tottenham Hotspur were said to be looking at the possible signing of the youngster over the summer.

On top of that, regular title winners Liverpool and Manchester City have also been keeping close tabs on the progress of the South American ace.