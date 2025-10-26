Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee is supposedly set to be handed a 'lifeline' by a new club in the January transfer window, when he is expected to ask to leave the Red Devils.

Manchester United attacker Joshua Zirkzee has supposedly been offered another new escape route from Old Trafford ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

The Netherlands international has struggled to adapt to life in England since being signed by Erik ten Hag last summer, and the signings of Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha bumped him further down the pecking order this year.

Zirkzee has played just five times for the Red Devils in all competitions this season - failing to register one goal or assist - and he was only a late substitute in their 4-2 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday evening.

The 24-year-old's lack of action and output has plunged his hopes of representing the Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup into severe jeopardy, and he has failed to make a single Oranje squad since last November.

If Zirkzee is to have any hope of travelling to North America next year, a temporary or permanent exit in January is seen as a must, and the former Bayern Munich striker is not believed to be short of options for a winter switch.

Man United's Zirkzee at centre of La Liga, Premier League transfer battle?

According to The Mirror, La Liga outfit Sevilla are the latest team to show an interest in Zirkzee, who could learn from an ex-Man United attacker should he agree to a move to the Andalusian side.

Sevilla currently employ 36-year-old Chilean veteran Alexis Sanchez, who memorably endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford after joining from Arsenal in a 2018 swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Los Palanganas head coach Matias Almeyda is supposedly keen to hand a 'lifeline' to Zirkzee, but he will have to fend off interest from West Ham United, whose boss Nuno Espirito Santo has also expressed interest in a January loan move.

However, Almeyda reportedly believes that Zirkzee has the attributes and style of play to thrive in La Liga rather than the Premier League, where the Dutchman has only managed three goals and two assists in 36 matches.

Man United coughed up £37.1m to sign Zirkzee from Bologna in 2024, and he remains under contract at the Theatre of Dreams until the summer of 2029, with the option of a further 12 months.

Who else could Man United's Joshua Zirkzee sign for in January?

Even though Zirkzee has failed to live up to his price tag in North London, the 24-year-old will not be bereft of new landing spots in January, and a return to Italy has also been unsurprisingly mooted.

Roma and Como are supposedly also ready to extend an olive branch to Zirkzee during the winter transfer window, when the Dutchman is expected to ask to leave the 20-time English champions after a troubled 15 months.

Zirkzee arrived at Old Trafford on the back of propelling Bologna into the Champions League, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 34 Serie A matches under Thiago Motta during the 2023-24 season.

However, the 24-year-old has scored just seven times in 54 matches for Man United in all tournaments, and he has not found the back of the net in the Premier League once in 2025.