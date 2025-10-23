Joshua Zirzkee is reportedly set to ask Manchester United to let him leave in the January transfer window after failing to get enough game time.

The 24-year-old striker enjoyed a fantastic spell at Italian club Bologna that prompted the Red Devils to sign him for around £36.5m in 2024, but he has failed to justify his price tag.

The Dutchman scored only seven goals in 49 appearances last season and has been limited to just 82 minutes across four appearances in 2025-26, which shows his status at the club.

After an early exit in the EFL Cup and with no European football to follow, Zirkzee has found game time hard to come by under Ruben Amorim.

Zirkzee could be allowed to leave Man Utd?

According to a report from The Mirror, Zirzkee will ask the club to let him go in the January transfer window, and Man Utd are unlikely to block his move.

Amorim has reportedly decided that the former Bologna attacker will not be part of his long-term plans, and his situation is unlikely to change unless the Red Devils face a severe injury crisis.

Zirkzee has dropped down the pecking order behind Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, and he understands that leaving Old Trafford is the best solution for him to reignite his career.

What has been frustrating for him is that he might lose a place on the Dutch national team, and Ronald Koeman has told him he needs to play regularly if he wants to be considered.

With Man Utd open to listening to offers, Zirkzee would love a permanent exit, but he could also move elsewhere on loan for the rest of the season, with a view to making the move permanent.

No shortage of admirers for Man Utd's Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee would prefer to remain in the Premier League, and West Ham could be a possible option for him, with the Hammers leading the chase to offer him an escape route from the Old Trafford nightmare.

Apart from several Italian clubs, including Roma and Como are reportedly battling to secure his signature, and Zirkzee could be tempted to return to Italy.

In Spain, Real Betis are also eyeing a loan move to sign him, as they want to replicate the transfer strategy that brought in Antony from Man Utd.