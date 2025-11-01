Preview:Lazio vs Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's Serie A clash between Lazio and Cagliari, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to extend a five-game unbeaten streak, Lazio will play host to Cagliari on Monday evening, as the pair square off at Stadio Olimpico.

Only three points separate the sides in Serie A, after the Aquile settled for a dull midweek draw in Pisa and their visitors were beaten at home by Sassuolo.

Match preview

Unable to follow up last week's gritty 1-0 win over Juventus at the Olimpico, Lazio proved incapable of breaking down newly promoted Pisa on Thursday evening.

A goalless draw at Arena Garibaldi left the Rome club in 11th place after nine matches, though it did extend their unbeaten streak to five games since losing the Derby della Capitale.

Lazio's lack of summer spending - due to a transfer embargo - has been exacerbated by a long list of injuries and suspensions, but returning coach Maurizio Sarri has responded by showing some unusual pragmatism.

No longer taking an expansive approach, his side have now kept three consecutive clean sheets, and they could now post four in Serie A for the first time since 2023, when Sarri was first in charge.

Consistently inconsistent throughout 2025, the Aquile could also win back-to-back league games at the Olimpico for the first time this year by beating Cagliari.

Precedent suggests their chances are good, as it has been a story of complete dominance for some time now: Lazio are unbeaten in 20 top-flight games against the Rossoblu.

Such has been their inferiority, Cagliari have lost no fewer than 11 of the last 12 Serie A meetings, conceding an average of over two goals per game.

It is over a decade since they last beat Lazio anywhere; indeed, their last clean sheet away to the Biancocelesti was back in October 2009.

Yet, the Sardinian side will be within three points of their hosts before kickoff, despite going five games without a win.

Last time out, Cagliari suffered a disappointing loss to promoted Sassuolo, producing just a single shot on target - Sebastiano Esposito's consolation goal in a 2-1 home defeat.

Nonetheless, Fabio Pisacane's team can head to the capital with a decent road record behind them, having gone unbeaten through their last three away fixtures.

Following draws in Udine and Verona, plus a precious victory over relegation rivals Lecce, the Rossoblu will face a tougher test on Monday.

Lazio Serie A form:

L W D D W D

Cagliari Serie A form:

W L D L D L

Cagliari form (all competitions):

W L D L D L

Team News

Lazio still have a long absence list, headlined by last term's top scorer Taty Castellanos, who is sidelined with a thigh injury.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (flexor), Matteo Cancellieri (hamstring), Samuel Gigot (ankle) and Nicolo Rovella (groin) are all unavailable, but left-back Nuno Tavares could recover in time.

Covering for Castellanos, either veteran forward Pedro - who has just announced he will leave the club next summer - will play as a false nine or Boulaye Dia will deputise. To date, the latter has scored three goals in as many Serie A games against Cagliari, but he has failed to find his rhythm this season.

Meanwhile, the visitors' attack will be missing Andrea Belotti (ACL) for the foreseeable future, so Esposito and Gennaro Borrelli are favourites to start up front.

Due to accumulated bookings, Adam Obert must serve a suspension, so Riyad Idrissi may fill in on the left flank.

In addition to Obert, Alessandro Deiola (thigh), Marko Rog (muscular) and reserve goakeeper Boris Radunovic (calf) will join Belotti on the sidelines.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Cataldi, Basic; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Zappa, Mina, Ze Pedro; Palestra, Adopo, Prati, Folorunsho, Idrissi; Borrelli, Esposito

We say: Lazio 1-0 Cagliari

Lazio are still struggling to adapt to their circumstances, while inconsistency has plagued them throughout 2025.

Still, the hosts should pip Cagliari to maximum points, keeping them in touch with Serie A's European contenders.

