Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Maresca speaks on Enzo Fernandez Man City talk, reveals whether Friday bid is possible

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has refused to be drawn on speculation linking Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez with a transfer to the Etihad Stadium.

Amid suggestions that Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders could both be leaving the club, Man City are in the market for central-midfield reinforcements.

A report emerged on Thursday which claimed that Man City had reacted to a deadline set by Chelsea to sign Fernandez.

While it is unclear if a formal proposal was, or has been, submitted for the 25-year-old, Chelsea are said to have set a deadline of 5pm on Friday.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Friday, Maresca gave the impression that Man City would be signing no new players on Friday.

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Maresca reacts to Fernandez transfer speculation

The Italian told reporters: "In this moment, again, I have to give you the same answer since day one. It will always be the same. It's a player from another club, I don't think it's correct to talk about him.

"At the same time, I don't think it's correct for other clubs to speak about our players. That's why I'm not going to say anything about players that aren't with us."

When pushed on whether Man City could sign a player on Friday, he replied: "Not today, to be honest. I don't think we're going to do something today."

Man City are currently preparing for Sunday's Community Shield against Arsenal in Cardiff.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

What next in Enzo Fernandez saga?

If Chelsea intend to stick to their stance that they will only entertain offers for Fernandez on Friday, it will take some rapid developments for the situation to change.

At this point in time, it remains to be seen whether BlueCo will be prepared to budge on their £120m valuation.

Man City may be ready to go higher than the alleged £102m that was mentioned on Thursday, but moving to £120m with a second bid would represent a major increase.

Fernandez is back at Chelsea for pre-season training and may need to formally communicate that he wants to join Man City for the saga to be prolonged even further.