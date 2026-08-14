Arsenal lineup vs. Man City: Predicted lineup for Community Shield as Bruno Guimaraes decision made

Arsenal new boy Bruno Guimaraes is in line for his full debut in Sunday's Community Shield showdown with Manchester City at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

The £75m midfielder made his Emirates bow against Como on Wednesday, scoring in the penalty shootout after Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw in their final pre-season friendly.

As neither Declan Rice nor Martin Zubimendi saw the field for a single minute in pre-season, Guimaraes should reinforce a midfield that was predominantly attack-heavy during Arsenal's friendly period.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri often operated as the trio, but the German could now shift further forward, starting up top in place of the benched Viktor Gyokeres.

Noni Madueke, Martin Odegaard and new signing Christos Tzolis should be the trio tasked with providing support to Havertz, as 16-year-old sensation Max Dowman settles for a place among the substitutes.

Lewis-Skelly - committed to Arsenal amid talk of a move away - can expect to join Guimaraes in the double pivot, which will protect a William Saliba and Jurrien Timber-less defence.

However, both Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera are good to go, while David Raya is expected to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga after stopping two penalties against Como in midweek.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Hincapie; Guimaraes, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

> Click here to see how Man City could line up against Arsenal