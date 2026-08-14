Chelsea transfer news: Liam Delap receives 'approach' from Champions League club

Chelsea have reportedly received an approach from Como for Liam Delap.

Last weekend, the Englishman scored two penalties as the Blues were held to a 3-3 draw by Johor Darul Ta'zim in a pre-season friendly.

Delap is expected to be part of the squad for Saturday's pre-season friendly against Real Sociedad.

However, with Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck and at least one of Emmanuel Emegha or Nicolas Jackson ahead of him in the pecking order, it is believed that the former Ipswich Town star could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Como have officially registered an interest in the player.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Como make move for Chelsea's Delap

The report alleges that Como have made a formal bid to sign the 23-year-old.

Como, who will compete in next season's Champions League, are said to be keen to take advantage of a positive working relationship with Chelsea.

Not only have the Italian side just signed Trevoh Chalobah, they are managed by former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Although a fee is not mentioned, the assumption is that BlueCo would prefer to sell Delap rather than facilitate a loan deal.

That is a consequence of four of their six foreign slots potentially being filled over the coming days.

Fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg will presumably use the other two spots.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

BlueCo need to look at bigger picture

Reports have claimed that Chelsea are insistent that Delap will not be sold for a fee lower than the £30m that they shelled out last summer.

That is despite the striker netting just two goals last season, the last of which came versus Fulham in January.

Realistically-speaking, Como are not going to hand another £30m to Chelsea for a player deemed surplus to requirements.

Chelsea should consider reducing their valuation to ensure a sale, the hope being that they can look at the long-term benefits of ensuring that Strasbourg take two more Chelsea players when they appear to be struggling under new boss Hugo Oliveira.