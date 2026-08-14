Barcelona's attacking targets 'revealed' as Ferran Torres nears £43m Paris Saint-Germain switch

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly come to an agreement with Barcelona over a move for Ferran Torres, with the Spaniard set to join the Champions League holders on a long-term contract.

The 26-year-old scored the winning goal in the 2026 World Cup final to help Spain overcome Argentina, with La Roja becoming world champions for just the second time.

Torres had an impressive 2025-26 campaign at Barcelona, scoring 21 goals and registering three assists in 49 appearances in all competitions, but there has been a host of speculation surrounding a potential move away from Camp Nou in recent weeks.

There had initially been suggestions of interest from the Premier League, but PSG are now seemingly closing in on a deal for the Spaniard.

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PSG 'agree £43m deal' for Barca forward Torres

According to BBC Sport, PSG have agreed to pay just short of £43m for Torres, who has won three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups during his time at Barcelona.

Torres is expected to pen a five-year contract in Paris, with personal terms already thought to have been agreed.

The Spaniard made the move to Barcelona from Manchester City in 2022, and he has represented the Catalan side on 207 occasions, scoring 65 goals and registering 23 assists.

Torres will boost a PSG attack that includes the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

However, Bradley Barcola is likely to leave the club this summer, with Liverpool the favourites to sign the France international, although an agreement is yet to be reached over a transfer fee.

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Alvarez, Suarez among Barca's forward targets

Barcelona allowed Robert Lewandowski to leave on a free transfer earlier this summer, so with Torres also on his way out, the club need to bring in at least one more attacker.

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez remains their leading target in the final third of the field, while the La Liga champions are also thought to be interested in Sporting Lisbon's Luis Suarez.

Barcelona have brought in three attackers this summer, with Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi set to have important roles to play next season, but Jesse Bisiwu is regarded as a player for the future rather than the present.