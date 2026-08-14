Why are Real Madrid, Barcelona not featuring on La Liga's 2026-27 opening weekend?

The 2026-27 La Liga campaign begins on Saturday, with Alaves taking on Getafe in the season opener, before Sevilla welcome Rayo Vallecano.

There are two more fixtures on Sunday, with Racing Santander hosting Villarreal, before Espanyol take on Levante, but the clash between Celta Vigo and Osasuna has been postponed due to a fungal outbreak affecting the the pitch at Estadio de Balaidos.

On Monday, Deportivo La Coruna face Elche, before Atletico Madrid take on Malaga on Tuesday, but neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid will take to the field.

The two biggest clubs in Spain have been given extra time to prepare for the new campaign following the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago / Sportimage

Barcelona, Real Madrid will not feature on the opening weekend of the new La Liga campaign due to special rule

The Spanish Football Federation decided that teams with a number of players involved in the World Cup semi-finals or final could postpone their opening league match until August 25, August 26 or August 27.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid met that condition, so both could postpone their opening matches of the 2026-27 campaign.

Barcelona had eight players involved in Spain's World Cup triumph - Joan Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Gavi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal.

Real Madrid's first match of the new season will take place against Espanyol on August 22, but that will be recognised as gameweek two.

Indeed, Los Blancos' first matchday of the new campaign against Real Sociedad has instead been moved to August 26 at Bernabeu.

It is a similar story with Barcelona, as Hansi Flick's side will play their gameweek two fixture against Elche on August 23, before take on Athletic Bilbao on August 27 in what will be recognised as their matchday one fixture.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Barcelona, Real Madrid will play gameweek two fixtures before matchday one games

Barcelona and Real Madrid are again set to go head-to-head for the La Liga title this season, and it is set to be a fascinating battle for the championship.

The Catalan giants are the reigning champions, finishing eight points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the 2025-26 division.

Barcelona have two more pre-season matches before the start of their new campaign, taking on Basel and Al Ahly on August 16 and August 19 respectively.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will conclude their preparations for the new season against Schalke 04 on August 16.