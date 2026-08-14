Man United squad vs. AC Milan confirmed as Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko decisions are made

Manchester United have confirmed their squad for Saturday's pre-season friendly against AC Milan, with Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez all included.

Rashford, Mainoo and Martinez are yet to feature in pre-season due to their involvement in the latter stages of the 2026 World Cup, but the trio have been selected for this contest.

There is still no Benjamin Sesko, though, with the striker therefore missing Man United's entire pre-season with the shin injury that he suffered towards the end of last season.

Man United are still hopeful that Sesko could be in the squad against Hull City in the Premier League on August 22, but his ongoing absence is a concern for the Red Devils.

© Imago / APL

Man United vs. AC Milan: Rashford, Mainoo, Martinez return to Red Devils squad

Toby Collyer's impressive performance against Leeds United last time out sees the midfielder retain his spot, although a departure before the end of the market is still seen as likely.

JJ Gabriel, Shea Lacey, Tyler Fletcher and Jack Fletcher are also included.

However, there is no Mason Mount, with the Englishman absent due to the foot injury that he suffered in the recent pre-season clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Man United head coach Michael Carrick will have more than one eye on next weekend's Premier League clash with Hull when he selects his XI for this contest.

Harry Amass once again provides an option at left-back, but the youngster is another who is expected to depart before the end of the transfer window.

Man United full squad vs. AC Milan

Goalkeepers: Dermot Mee, Fred Heath, Senne Lammens

Defenders: Ayden Heaven, Diogo Dalot, Harry Amass, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Noussair Mazraoui, Patrick Dorgu

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Bruno Fernandes, Jack Fletcher, Kobbie Mainoo, Toby Collyer, Tyler Fletcher, Youri Tielemans

Forwards: Amad, Bryan Mbeumo, JJ Gabriel, Joshua Zirkzee, Marcus Rashford, Matheus Cunha, Shea Lacey