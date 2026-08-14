Transfer news and rumours: Nottingham Forest 'targeting' ex-Premier League goalkeeper, Evan Ferguson 'wanted' in Serie A

Nottingham Forest are allegedly attempting to sign goalkeeper Steven Benda.

With Ousmane Diomande arriving at the City Ground earlier this week, Forest boss Oliver Glasner will be pleased with the club's transfer business so far.

However, with Angus Gunn and Stefan Ortega having both left the club, Forest require a new third-choice goalkeeper.

According to Football Insider, the East Midlands outfit are close to getting a deal over the line for Benda.

After three years contracted to Fulham, the 27-year-old is available on a free transfer.

Game time has been lacking for Benda in recent seasons, with just four cup appearances being made for the Cottagers.

Furthermore, the former Swansea City stopper made just 10 outings across loan spells with Millwall and Feyenoord in 2025-26.

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Brighton forward to return to Serie A?

Meanwhile, Genoa are reportedly interested in handing Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson a return to Serie A.

The Republic of Ireland international is back at the Amex Stadium after a season-long loan stint with Roma.

However, despite the departure of Danny Welbeck to Chelsea, Ferguson remains out of the plans of Fabian Hurzeler.

According to Sky in Italy, Genoa have made what is described as 'initial contract' for the 21-year-old.

During his time at Stadio Olimpico, Ferguson contributed five goals and two assists from 22 appearances across all competitions.

While a permanent or loan approach is not specified, the assumption is that any deal would be for a loan.

Ferguson still has three years remaining on his Brighton contract.

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Hull City defender wanted by three Championship clubs

Hull City defender Cody Drameh is allegedly attracting interest from three Championship clubs.

Drameh made 23 appearances as the Tigers secured surprise promotion to the Premier League in 2025-26.

However, it remains to be seen whether the 24-year-old is prepared to extend his contract at the MKM Stadium past 2027.

According to Sky Sports News, Millwall, Preston North End and Stoke City are monitoring the situation.

The versatile full-back is said to be weighing up his options, the assumption being that he will not be viewed as first choice in Hull's Premier League starting lineup.

He has contributed one goal and 10 assists across 117 appearances in the Championship.