Preview: Liverpool vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

Spain meets Spain at Anfield on Thursday evening, as Andoni Iraola's Liverpool host Cesc Fabregas's Como in both sides' final pre-season matchup.

The 6pm kickoff is the second part of a double-header involving the two clubs, who will also clash behind closed doors several hours before fans are welcomed into the ground.

Match preview

Iraola ball has been in full flow during Liverpool's summer friendly period, at least if the Reds' scorelines are anything to go by, as a whopping 18 goals have been struck in the hosts' four exhibition contests.

Liverpool have managed to make the net bulge in all of those contests, but well-documented defensive issues have come to the fore in recent weeks, as Iraola's men were condemned to back-to-back losses to Leeds United and Monaco.

The most striking aspect about both defeats was Liverpool taking two-goal leads only to implode soon after, as Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak's efforts against Monaco preceded comeback goals from Aleksandr Golovin, Mika Biereth and - in the 88th minute - Paris Brunner.

However, the Reds have since reinforced their backline with the loan signing of Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo, Liverpool's new number 33 who is expected to earn his Anfield bow on August 16.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

From Barcelona present to Barcelona past, ex-Blaugrana lynchpin Cesc Fabregas heads north following an emotional Emirates return on Wednesday, when his Como side took a share of the spoils from Premier League champions Arsenal.

A gift for Myles Lewis-Skelly preceded a thumping equaliser from Martin Baturina, although the Italian upstarts were then bested on penalties by the Gunners; Alvaro Morata was one who saw a spot kick stopped by David Raya.

However, excluding 12-yard losses, Fabregas - who enjoyed a largely warm reception in North London - has overseen an unbeaten pre-season schedule with Como, who have two wins and three draws on their record during the summer period.

Entertainment value has not been in short supply for the soon-to-be Champions League debutants either, as Como have scored and conceded in all five of their exhibition games this summer, netting 10 of their own and shipping seven.

Never before have Liverpool and Como squared off in any setting, but Sunday's two showdowns could precede a Champions League battle - or two, or more - between the Premier League and Serie A outfits in the coming months.

Liverpool friendly form:

Como friendly form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

The Liverpool infirmary remains well-stocked heading into the new season, as Joe Gomez (muscle), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Jayden Danns (thigh), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) and Conor Bradley (knee) are all unavailable to Iraola.

However, both Jeremy Jacquet (knee) and Curtis Jones (hip) have been filmed in training ahead of the double-header, as has Alexis Mac Allister, back from Argentina's run to the World Cup final.

Araujo was also being put through his paces and is expected to join forces with captain Virgil van Dijk, foreshadowing what may be Iraola's preferred central pairing for the 2026-27 season.

As far as Como are concerned, star playmaker Nico Paz was seen posing for photos at the Emirates despite not featuring in the draw with Arsenal; it remains to be seen if the Argentine is given the green light here.

Another one-time Real Madrid talent - 6ft 5in Arsenal-linked defender Jacobo Ramon - will man the backline, but Morata should lose out to Anastasios Douvikas for the number nine spot.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Araujo, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Couto, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Da Cunha, Perrone; Liberali, Baturina, Diao; Douvikas

We say: Liverpool 2-1 Como

Both sides may be scrapping with one another at 11.30am on Sunday too, but both Iraola and Fabregas should keep their big-hitters in reserve for the arrival of supporters.

Both teams scoring is surely a given for the evening battle, one in which a Liverpool team more closely resembling a full-strength side can finish pre-season with a flourish.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.