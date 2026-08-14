Liverpool lineup vs. Como: Predicted XI for pre-season friendly as Ronald Araujo starts

Liverpool's latest signing Ronald Araujo could make his full - unofficial - debut in Sunday's pre-season friendly against Como at Anfield.

The Reds will square up to Cesc Fabregas's side twice on August 16; once behind closed doors in the late hours of the morning, before fans enter in the thousands for a 6pm evening kickoff.

The majority of big-hitters should take to the field from the off in the second contest, and Araujo may be pressed into action given Liverpool's well-documented defensive selection issues.

Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni remain out through injury, while Jeremy Jacquet has been seen in training but may be eased back in slowly following his shoulder and knee injuries.

As a result, Araujo and Virgil van Dijk are likely to shield Alisson Becker, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch should operate as the deepest-lying midfielders as Alexis Mac Allister builds his match fitness back up.

Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak stole the show - at least in the first half - during Liverpool's recent 3-2 loss to Monaco, and the pair are primed to join forces in attack again.

Cody Gakpo is also expected to start, despite growing talk of a move to Tottenham Hotspur, but Rio Ngumoha could displace Lewis Koumas on the right flank.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Araujo, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak