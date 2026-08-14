Man United team vs. AC Milan could reflect XI for Premier League opener on August 22

Manchester United's team against AC Milan in Saturday's pre-season friendly could reflect the one that will start against Hull City in the Premier League on August 22, according to Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "Andrey Santos has been excellent"

AC Milan vs. Man United Match Preview

The team for Saturday will closely reflect what Michael Carrick has in mind for the Hull City opener.

Harry Maguire was rested against Leeds but has no injury issues and will come back into the team. Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, Luke Shaw and Matheus Cunha could all come in for starts.

Carrick is hopeful that Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford, all yet to feature in pre-season, will be involved in the squad. Mainoo, Martinez, Rashford and Sesko are the four first-team players yet to feature in pre-season.

Mason Mount is another absentee, having picked up what appears to be a minor impact injury to his foot against Paris Saint-Germain. His involvement on Saturday is uncertain.

Andrey Santos has been excellent and should be a shoo-in for the opening day, and is expected to start again here.

The predicted lineup is Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw; Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha; and Bryan Mbeumo.

If that team started against Hull City on the opening day, it would not be a surprise. Rashford can realistically get himself into the squad for the opener, but it would be a surprise if he started this game.

If he plays, it will be from the bench. The same applies to the other players who have not yet featured.

The team on Saturday should be very close, if not identical, to the one that starts against Hull City. United started poorly against Wrexham but the performances since have been really good against strong opposition.

There are no significant injuries aside from Mason Mount's foot problem, and Tom Heaton has also picked up a hamstring issue. The extent of Heaton's injury is unclear, but Senne Lammens is back and set to start in goal.

Good pre-seasons do not always translate into good starts to the season, so there is no reason to get too carried away.

The early signs from Rashford are encouraging, with reports suggesting he has been happy, engaged and enjoying being back. There is still a chance he could leave, though it is looking increasingly likely that he stays.