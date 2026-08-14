Liverpool transfer new: why Adebayor thinks Barcola isn't ready for £100m pressure

Not wanting to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, Bradley Barcola has been reported as heading for the exit this transfer window. But his minimum asking price of £128m has cooled the interest of more than one suitor, including Liverpool, his most active pursuer.

Speaking to Top Mercato, Emmanuel Adebayor believes the France international would be better off staying in the capital for one more year.

Bradley Barcola's future is dominating the Paris Saint-Germain transfer saga. The 23-year-old winger has become a priority target for Liverpool, who are working on an offer worth £98m, according to L'Equipe.

The France international is said to have already agreed personal terms with the Reds, but no agreement has yet been reached between the two clubs over the transfer fee.

Indeed, the amount being considered by the English giants remains below Paris Saint-Germain's demands, with the club only willing to discuss a departure in exchange for an offer above £128m. The situation therefore remains open, with Arsenal also keeping a close eye on developments.

It is in this context that former Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Real Madrid forward Emmanuel Adebayor, who knows well the pressure that comes with a transfer to a major club, has offered his advice to the player, who, like him, has Togolese heritage.

And the African legend's verdict is clear: stay in Paris.

'He's already completed three full seasons with Paris Saint-Germain. He's won two Champions League titles with the club as a key contributor. In his position, I'd stay one more year at Paris Saint-Germain,' the 42-year-old former striker argued to Top Mercato.

'Barcola could leave Paris Saint-Germain calmly in a year, having improved in front of goal, without pressure'

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Although Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue rank above him in the pecking order, preventing him from securing undisputed starter status over a sustained period, Barcola benefits from one advantage in the French capital: he is not the most closely watched of Paris Saint-Germain's attacking stars.

That would not necessarily be the case were he to sign in the Premier League for a huge fee. Adebayor believes the France international is not necessarily ready to handle that kind of pressure at this stage.

'If he leaves Paris Saint-Germain, it won't be for less than £85m, and he'll be expected to deliver on his statistics. A player worth more than £85m will always be expected to perform.'

'You'll have huge pressure on your shoulders. We saw it with Kaka at Real Madrid, even with Isak at Liverpool, and so on. I'd advise him to stay one more season at Paris Saint-Germain so he can become a bit more of a killer in front of goal.'

'He'll score his goals and leave the pressure to Dembele and the others. He'll be able to leave Paris Saint-Germain calmly at the end of the season, having improved in front of goal without the pressure,' the former forward advised.

Liverpool explore alternatives to Barcola

© Iconsport / PA Images

Adebayor's reasoning is therefore based less on the destination and more on the timing.

According to him, Barcola would be better off waiting one more year before making his big move, in 2027, when he will be entering the final year of a contract he does not intend to extend. It remains to be seen what the final decision will be from the player, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

In the meantime, Paris president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has clearly not closed the door on his departure, following the win over Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday (2-1), stating: 'We're working calmly, we don't talk too much. All the players are important. Will Barcola go to Liverpool? He's a Paris Saint-Germain player. We'll see what happens with him. You in the media talk a lot, you think you know everything, but I don't talk.'

The 2024 English champions are looking to strengthen their attacking department following Mohamed Salah's departure.

Should the Barcola deal fall through, the names of Rayan (Bournemouth), Yankuba Minteh (Brighton) and Iliman Ndiaye (Everton), as well as another Paris Saint-Germain player, Ibrahim Mbaye, are also being discussed at Anfield.