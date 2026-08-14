Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo business as Strasbourg 'in talks' to sign Blues starlet on permanent basis

Chelsea attacker Omari Kellyman is allegedly close to agreeing to a transfer to Strasbourg.

The Blues are currently in the process of finding suitable destinations for a wide array of prospects.

Earlier on Friday, a report emerged which claimed that Kendry Paez was nearing a loan switch to a Turkish club.

With the Ecuadorian potentially taking Chelsea up to four of their six foreign loan slots, BlueCo have been left to consider who may move to Strasbourg on a temporary basis.

Nevertheless, as per The Athletic, Kellyman will not be involved in a loan exit this summer.

© Imago / News Images

Strasbourg nearing Kellyman deal?

The report alleges that that discussions are being held to determine whether the former Aston villa starlet could move to Stade de la Meinau.

In 2025-26, Kellyman shook off a season without competitive senior action to contribute 11 goals and two assists for Cardiff City.

Despite the Bluebirds being keen to keep the 20-year-old for another season, it appears that they are going to miss out to the Ligue 1 club.

Chelsea are said to have a buy-back clause in place should Kellyman sign for Strasbourg.

In order to avoid a loss from an amortisation perspective, Chelsea would need to recoup just short of £13m.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The right deal for Kellyman?

For a player who has so little top-flight football under his belt, Kellyman moving to Strasbourg makes little sense.

The French club, who have no European football on their schedule for next season, have already added nine players between the age of 18 and 24 to their ranks this summer.

Unless Kellyman has guarantees over his game time, he will need to make a fast start to life at Strasbourg to avoid becoming one of an array of starlets at the club.

However, if Strasbourg are signing Kellyman with the view of a loan move elsewhere, it could make more sense for all parties.