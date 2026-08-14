Premier League 2026-27 fixtures: Full list, TV schedule, kickoff times

After the near-impossible challenge of watching every World Cup 2026 game, some brave souls may now be figuring out ways to tune into all 380 Premier League matches during the 2026-27 campaign.

Whether attending the games in person, catching the action on television or listening to live commentary on the radio, it is imperative to know exactly where and when your beloved team is next taking to the field.

Here, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive list of all 380 Premier League fixtures and confirmed broadcasters for the 2026-27 season, filterable by gameweek and club.

Premier League 2026/27 — Full Fixture List All 380 matches • 21 August 2026 – 30 May 2027 380 matches Gameweek All 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 Team All AFC Bournemouth Arsenal Aston Villa Brentford Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea Coventry City Crystal Palace Everton Fulham Hull City Ipswich Town Leeds United Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United Newcastle United Nottingham Forest Sunderland Tottenham Hotspur Gameweek 1 Fri 21 Aug 20:00 Arsenal v Coventry City Sky Sports Sat 22 Aug 12:30 Hull City v Manchester United TNT Sports Sat 22 Aug 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace None Sat 22 Aug 15:00 Ipswich Town v Sunderland None Sat 22 Aug 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Leeds United None Sat 22 Aug 17:30 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur Sky Sports Sun 23 Aug 14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa Sky Sports Sun 23 Aug 14:00 Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth Sky Sports Sun 23 Aug 16:30 Newcastle United v Liverpool Sky Sports Mon 24 Aug 20:00 Fulham v Chelsea Sky Sports Gameweek 2 Fri 28 Aug 20:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City Sky Sports Sat 29 Aug 12:30 Liverpool v Nottingham Forest TNT Sports Sat 29 Aug 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Everton None Sat 29 Aug 15:00 Coventry City v Hull City None Sat 29 Aug 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United Sky Sports Sun 30 Aug 14:00 Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion Sky Sports Sun 30 Aug 14:00 Leeds United v Brentford Sky Sports Sun 30 Aug 14:00 Sunderland v Fulham Sky Sports+ Sun 30 Aug 16:30 Manchester United v Ipswich Town Sky Sports Mon 31 Aug 20:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal Sky Sports Gameweek 3 Fri 4 Sep 20:00 Ipswich Town v Liverpool Sky Sports Sat 5 Sep 12:30 Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth TNT Sports Sat 5 Sep 15:00 Brentford v Sunderland None Sat 5 Sep 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United None Sat 5 Sep 15:00 Fulham v Crystal Palace None Sat 5 Sep 15:00 Manchester City v Coventry City None Sat 5 Sep 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur None Sat 5 Sep 17:30 Hull City v Aston Villa Sky Sports Sun 6 Sep 14:00 Everton v Manchester United Sky Sports Sun 6 Sep 16:30 Arsenal v Chelsea Sky Sports Gameweek 4 Sat 12 Sep 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Brentford None Sat 12 Sep 15:00 Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest None Sat 12 Sep 15:00 Chelsea v Hull City None Sat 12 Sep 15:00 Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town None Sat 12 Sep 15:00 Liverpool v Fulham None Sat 12 Sep 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton Sky Sports Sat 12 Sep 20:00 Sunderland v Arsenal TNT Sports Sun 13 Sep 14:00 Coventry City v Brighton & Hove Albion Sky Sports Sun 13 Sep 16:30 Manchester United v Manchester City Sky Sports Mon 14 Sep 20:00 Leeds United v Newcastle United Sky Sports Gameweek 5 Fri 18 Sep 20:00 Brentford v Chelsea Sky Sports Sat 19 Sep 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa TNT Sports Sat 19 Sep 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal None Sat 19 Sep 15:00 Everton v Ipswich Town None Sat 19 Sep 15:00 Leeds United v Crystal Palace None Sat 19 Sep 15:00 Manchester City v Sunderland None Sat 19 Sep 15:00 Newcastle United v Hull City None Sat 19 Sep 17:30 Nottingham Forest v Coventry City Sky Sports Sun 20 Sep 14:00 AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool Sky Sports Sun 20 Sep 16:30 Fulham v Manchester United Sky Sports Gameweek 6 Sat 10 Oct 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United None Sat 10 Oct 15:00 Aston Villa v Brentford None Sat 10 Oct 15:00 Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth None Sat 10 Oct 15:00 Coventry City v Newcastle United None Sat 10 Oct 15:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest None Sat 10 Oct 15:00 Hull City v Everton None Sat 10 Oct 15:00 Ipswich Town v Fulham None Sat 10 Oct 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City None Sat 10 Oct 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur None Sat 10 Oct 15:00 Sunderland v Brighton & Hove Albion None Gameweek 7 Sat 17 Oct 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland None Sat 17 Oct 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool None Sat 17 Oct 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace None Sat 17 Oct 15:00 Everton v Chelsea None Sat 17 Oct 15:00 Fulham v Hull City None Sat 17 Oct 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester United None Sat 17 Oct 15:00 Manchester City v Ipswich Town None Sat 17 Oct 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa None Sat 17 Oct 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal None Sat 17 Oct 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Coventry City None Gameweek 8 Sat 24 Oct 15:00 Arsenal v Everton None Sat 24 Oct 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester City None Sat 24 Oct 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur None Sat 24 Oct 15:00 Coventry City v Fulham None Sat 24 Oct 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United None Sat 24 Oct 15:00 Hull City v Brentford None Sat 24 Oct 15:00 Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest None Sat 24 Oct 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion None Sat 24 Oct 15:00 Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth None Sat 24 Oct 15:00 Sunderland v Leeds United None Gameweek 9 Sat 31 Oct 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United None Sat 31 Oct 15:00 Aston Villa v Fulham None Sat 31 Oct 15:00 Brentford v Nottingham Forest None Sat 31 Oct 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United None Sat 31 Oct 15:00 Coventry City v Sunderland None Sat 31 Oct 15:00 Hull City v Ipswich Town None Sat 31 Oct 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal None Sat 31 Oct 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion None Sat 31 Oct 15:00 Newcastle United v Everton None Sat 31 Oct 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace None Gameweek 10 Sat 7 Nov 15:00 Arsenal v Hull City None Sat 7 Nov 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford None Sat 7 Nov 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool None Sat 7 Nov 15:00 Everton v Coventry City None Sat 7 Nov 15:00 Fulham v Newcastle United None Sat 7 Nov 15:00 Ipswich Town v AFC Bournemouth None Sat 7 Nov 15:00 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur None Sat 7 Nov 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa None Sat 7 Nov 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester City None Sat 7 Nov 15:00 Sunderland v Chelsea None Gameweek 11 Sat 21 Nov 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest None Sat 21 Nov 15:00 Aston Villa v Sunderland None Sat 21 Nov 15:00 Brentford v Everton None Sat 21 Nov 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds United None Sat 21 Nov 15:00 Coventry City v Crystal Palace None Sat 21 Nov 15:00 Hull City v Brighton & Hove Albion None Sat 21 Nov 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United None Sat 21 Nov 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham None Sat 21 Nov 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal None Sat 21 Nov 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Ipswich Town None Gameweek 12 Sat 28 Nov 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City None Sat 28 Nov 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United None Sat 28 Nov 15:00 Crystal Palace v Hull City None Sat 28 Nov 15:00 Everton v Liverpool None Sat 28 Nov 15:00 Fulham v AFC Bournemouth None Sat 28 Nov 15:00 Ipswich Town v Aston Villa None Sat 28 Nov 15:00 Leeds United v Coventry City None Sat 28 Nov 15:00 Manchester United v Brentford None Sat 28 Nov 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea None Sat 28 Nov 15:00 Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur None Gameweek 13 Wed 2 Dec 20:00 AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion TBC Wed 2 Dec 20:00 Aston Villa v Everton TBC Wed 2 Dec 20:00 Brentford v Arsenal TBC Wed 2 Dec 20:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace TBC Wed 2 Dec 20:00 Coventry City v Ipswich Town TBC Wed 2 Dec 20:00 Hull City v Nottingham Forest TBC Wed 2 Dec 20:00 Liverpool v Sunderland TBC Wed 2 Dec 20:00 Manchester City v Leeds United TBC Wed 2 Dec 20:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United TBC Wed 2 Dec 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham TBC Gameweek 14 Sat 5 Dec 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Hull City None Sat 5 Dec 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace None Sat 5 Dec 15:00 Brentford v Manchester City None Sat 5 Dec 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool None Sat 5 Dec 15:00 Everton v Fulham None Sat 5 Dec 15:00 Leeds United v Ipswich Town None Sat 5 Dec 15:00 Manchester United v Coventry City None Sat 5 Dec 15:00 Newcastle United v Sunderland None Sat 5 Dec 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove Albion None Sat 5 Dec 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal None Gameweek 15 Sat 12 Dec 15:00 Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth None Sat 12 Dec 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton None Sat 12 Dec 15:00 Coventry City v Aston Villa None Sat 12 Dec 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United None Sat 12 Dec 15:00 Fulham v Brentford None Sat 12 Dec 15:00 Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur None Sat 12 Dec 15:00 Ipswich Town v Newcastle United None Sat 12 Dec 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United None Sat 12 Dec 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea None Sat 12 Dec 15:00 Sunderland v Nottingham Forest None Gameweek 16 Sat 19 Dec 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Coventry City None Sat 19 Dec 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United None Sat 19 Dec 15:00 Brentford v Newcastle United None Sat 19 Dec 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Ipswich Town None Sat 19 Dec 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa None Sat 19 Dec 15:00 Leeds United v Fulham None Sat 19 Dec 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur None Sat 19 Dec 15:00 Manchester City v Hull City None Sat 19 Dec 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Everton None Sat 19 Dec 15:00 Sunderland v Crystal Palace None Gameweek 17 Sat 26 Dec 15:00 Aston Villa v Leeds United None Sat 26 Dec 15:00 Coventry City v Chelsea None Sat 26 Dec 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal None Sat 26 Dec 15:00 Everton v Sunderland None Sat 26 Dec 15:00 Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion None Sat 26 Dec 15:00 Hull City v Liverpool None Sat 26 Dec 15:00 Ipswich Town v Brentford None Sat 26 Dec 15:00 Manchester United v Nottingham Forest None Sat 26 Dec 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City None Sat 26 Dec 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth None Gameweek 18 Wed 30 Dec 20:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool TBC Wed 30 Dec 20:00 Coventry City v Brentford TBC Wed 30 Dec 20:00 Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth TBC Wed 30 Dec 20:00 Everton v Manchester City TBC Wed 30 Dec 20:00 Fulham v Arsenal TBC Wed 30 Dec 20:00 Hull City v Leeds United TBC Wed 30 Dec 20:00 Ipswich Town v Chelsea TBC Wed 30 Dec 20:00 Manchester United v Sunderland TBC Wed 30 Dec 20:00 Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest TBC Wed 30 Dec 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion TBC Gameweek 19 Sat 2 Jan 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa None Sat 2 Jan 15:00 Arsenal v Ipswich Town None Sat 2 Jan 15:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace None Sat 2 Jan 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United None Sat 2 Jan 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United None Sat 2 Jan 15:00 Leeds United v Everton None Sat 2 Jan 15:00 Liverpool v Coventry City None Sat 2 Jan 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur None Sat 2 Jan 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Fulham None Sat 2 Jan 15:00 Sunderland v Hull City None Gameweek 20 Wed 6 Jan 20:00 Arsenal v Brentford TBC Wed 6 Jan 20:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth TBC Wed 6 Jan 20:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea TBC Wed 6 Jan 20:00 Everton v Aston Villa TBC Wed 6 Jan 20:00 Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur TBC Wed 6 Jan 20:00 Ipswich Town v Coventry City TBC Wed 6 Jan 20:00 Leeds United v Manchester City TBC Wed 6 Jan 20:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United TBC Wed 6 Jan 20:00 Nottingham Forest v Hull City TBC Wed 6 Jan 20:00 Sunderland v Liverpool TBC Gameweek 21 Sat 16 Jan 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town None Sat 16 Jan 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United None Sat 16 Jan 15:00 Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion None Sat 16 Jan 15:00 Chelsea v Sunderland None Sat 16 Jan 15:00 Coventry City v Everton None Sat 16 Jan 15:00 Hull City v Arsenal None Sat 16 Jan 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace None Sat 16 Jan 15:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest None Sat 16 Jan 15:00 Newcastle United v Fulham None Sat 16 Jan 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United None Gameweek 22 Sat 23 Jan 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United None Sat 23 Jan 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City None Sat 23 Jan 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur None Sat 23 Jan 15:00 Everton v Brentford None Sat 23 Jan 15:00 Fulham v Aston Villa None Sat 23 Jan 15:00 Ipswich Town v Hull City None Sat 23 Jan 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea None Sat 23 Jan 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool None Sat 23 Jan 15:00 Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth None Sat 23 Jan 15:00 Sunderland v Coventry City None Gameweek 23 Sat 30 Jan 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Fulham None Sat 30 Jan 15:00 Aston Villa v Ipswich Town None Sat 30 Jan 15:00 Brentford v Manchester United None Sat 30 Jan 15:00 Chelsea v Nottingham Forest None Sat 30 Jan 15:00 Coventry City v Leeds United None Sat 30 Jan 15:00 Hull City v Crystal Palace None Sat 30 Jan 15:00 Liverpool v Everton None Sat 30 Jan 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal None Sat 30 Jan 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion None Sat 30 Jan 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland None Gameweek 24 Sat 6 Feb 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool None Sat 6 Feb 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Hull City None Sat 6 Feb 15:00 Crystal Palace v Coventry City None Sat 6 Feb 15:00 Everton v Newcastle United None Sat 6 Feb 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City None Sat 6 Feb 15:00 Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur None Sat 6 Feb 15:00 Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth None Sat 6 Feb 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea None Sat 6 Feb 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brentford None Sat 6 Feb 15:00 Sunderland v Aston Villa None Gameweek 25 Wed 10 Feb 20:00 Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth TBC Wed 10 Feb 20:00 Coventry City v Liverpool TBC Wed 10 Feb 20:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford TBC Wed 10 Feb 20:00 Everton v Leeds United TBC Wed 10 Feb 20:00 Fulham v Nottingham Forest TBC Wed 10 Feb 20:00 Hull City v Sunderland TBC Wed 10 Feb 20:00 Ipswich Town v Arsenal TBC Wed 10 Feb 20:00 Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion TBC Wed 10 Feb 20:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea TBC Wed 10 Feb 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City TBC Gameweek 26 Sat 20 Feb 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace None Sat 20 Feb 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham None Sat 20 Feb 15:00 Brentford v Coventry City None Sat 20 Feb 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur None Sat 20 Feb 15:00 Chelsea v Ipswich Town None Sat 20 Feb 15:00 Leeds United v Aston Villa None Sat 20 Feb 15:00 Liverpool v Hull City None Sat 20 Feb 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United None Sat 20 Feb 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester United None Sat 20 Feb 15:00 Sunderland v Everton None Gameweek 27 Sat 27 Feb 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea None Sat 27 Feb 15:00 Coventry City v AFC Bournemouth None Sat 27 Feb 15:00 Crystal Palace v Sunderland None Sat 27 Feb 15:00 Everton v Nottingham Forest None Sat 27 Feb 15:00 Fulham v Leeds United None Sat 27 Feb 15:00 Hull City v Manchester City None Sat 27 Feb 15:00 Ipswich Town v Brighton & Hove Albion None Sat 27 Feb 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal None Sat 27 Feb 15:00 Newcastle United v Brentford None Sat 27 Feb 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool None Gameweek 28 Wed 3 Mar 20:00 AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur TBC Wed 3 Mar 20:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace TBC Wed 3 Mar 20:00 Brentford v Ipswich Town TBC Wed 3 Mar 20:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham TBC Wed 3 Mar 20:00 Chelsea v Coventry City TBC Wed 3 Mar 20:00 Leeds United v Hull City TBC Wed 3 Mar 20:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa TBC Wed 3 Mar 20:00 Manchester City v Everton TBC Wed 3 Mar 20:00 Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United TBC Wed 3 Mar 20:00 Sunderland v Manchester United TBC Gameweek 29 Sat 13 Mar 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United None Sat 13 Mar 15:00 Aston Villa v Hull City None Sat 13 Mar 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal None Sat 13 Mar 15:00 Coventry City v Manchester City None Sat 13 Mar 15:00 Crystal Palace v Fulham None Sat 13 Mar 15:00 Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion None Sat 13 Mar 15:00 Liverpool v Ipswich Town None Sat 13 Mar 15:00 Manchester United v Everton None Sat 13 Mar 15:00 Sunderland v Brentford None Sat 13 Mar 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest None Gameweek 30 Sat 20 Mar 15:00 Arsenal v Sunderland None Sat 20 Mar 15:00 Brentford v AFC Bournemouth None Sat 20 Mar 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Coventry City None Sat 20 Mar 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur None Sat 20 Mar 15:00 Fulham v Liverpool None Sat 20 Mar 15:00 Hull City v Chelsea None Sat 20 Mar 15:00 Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace None Sat 20 Mar 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United None Sat 20 Mar 15:00 Newcastle United v Leeds United None Sat 20 Mar 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa None Gameweek 31 Sat 10 Apr 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City None Sat 10 Apr 15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion None Sat 10 Apr 15:00 Chelsea v Fulham None Sat 10 Apr 15:00 Coventry City v Arsenal None Sat 10 Apr 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton None Sat 10 Apr 15:00 Leeds United v Nottingham Forest None Sat 10 Apr 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United None Sat 10 Apr 15:00 Manchester United v Hull City None Sat 10 Apr 15:00 Sunderland v Ipswich Town None Sat 10 Apr 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford None Gameweek 32 Sat 17 Apr 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa None Sat 17 Apr 15:00 Brentford v Leeds United None Sat 17 Apr 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea None Sat 17 Apr 15:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth None Sat 17 Apr 15:00 Fulham v Sunderland None Sat 17 Apr 15:00 Hull City v Coventry City None Sat 17 Apr 15:00 Ipswich Town v Manchester United None Sat 17 Apr 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace None Sat 17 Apr 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur None Sat 17 Apr 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool None Gameweek 33 Sat 24 Apr 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal None Sat 24 Apr 15:00 Aston Villa v Coventry City None Sat 24 Apr 15:00 Brentford v Fulham None Sat 24 Apr 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City None Sat 24 Apr 15:00 Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion None Sat 24 Apr 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool None Sat 24 Apr 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace None Sat 24 Apr 15:00 Newcastle United v Ipswich Town None Sat 24 Apr 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Sunderland None Sat 24 Apr 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City None Gameweek 34 Sat 1 May 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur None Sat 1 May 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest None Sat 1 May 15:00 Coventry City v Manchester United None Sat 1 May 15:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa None Sat 1 May 15:00 Fulham v Everton None Sat 1 May 15:00 Hull City v AFC Bournemouth None Sat 1 May 15:00 Ipswich Town v Leeds United None Sat 1 May 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea None Sat 1 May 15:00 Manchester City v Brentford None Sat 1 May 15:00 Sunderland v Newcastle United None Gameweek 35 Sat 8 May 15:00 AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United None Sat 8 May 15:00 Brentford v Aston Villa None Sat 8 May 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Sunderland None Sat 8 May 15:00 Everton v Hull City None Sat 8 May 15:00 Fulham v Ipswich Town None Sat 8 May 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal None Sat 8 May 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool None Sat 8 May 15:00 Newcastle United v Coventry City None Sat 8 May 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace None Sat 8 May 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea None Gameweek 36 Sat 15 May 15:00 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest None Sat 15 May 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United None Sat 15 May 15:00 Chelsea v Everton None Sat 15 May 15:00 Coventry City v Tottenham Hotspur None Sat 15 May 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion None Sat 15 May 15:00 Hull City v Fulham None Sat 15 May 15:00 Ipswich Town v Manchester City None Sat 15 May 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford None Sat 15 May 15:00 Manchester United v Leeds United None Sat 15 May 15:00 Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth None Gameweek 37 Sun 23 May 14:00 AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea TBC Sun 23 May 14:00 Brentford v Hull City TBC Sun 23 May 14:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool TBC Sun 23 May 14:00 Everton v Arsenal TBC Sun 23 May 14:00 Fulham v Coventry City TBC Sun 23 May 14:00 Leeds United v Sunderland TBC Sun 23 May 14:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa TBC Sun 23 May 14:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace TBC Sun 23 May 14:00 Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town TBC Sun 23 May 14:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United TBC Gameweek 38 Sun 30 May 16:00 Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion TBC Sun 30 May 16:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur TBC Sun 30 May 16:00 Chelsea v Brentford TBC Sun 30 May 16:00 Coventry City v Nottingham Forest TBC Sun 30 May 16:00 Crystal Palace v Leeds United TBC Sun 30 May 16:00 Hull City v Newcastle United TBC Sun 30 May 16:00 Ipswich Town v Everton TBC Sun 30 May 16:00 Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth TBC Sun 30 May 16:00 Manchester United v Fulham TBC Sun 30 May 16:00 Sunderland v Manchester City TBC

The biggest Premier League fixtures 2026-27

There is no bigger Premier League fixture than the first Premier League fixture, and for the second season running, the champions get the new season underway; Arsenal host newly-promoted Coventry City at the Emirates on August 21.

Gunners fans are also eagerly anticipating the next North London derbies - which were under threat for a good chunk of Tottenham Hotspur's dire 2025-26 season - and the first such contest will take place on December 5, before the return match at the Emirates on May 1.

More crucial clashes in Arsenal's title defence come against Manchester City, who visit the Emirates on November 28 and host Mikel Arteta's side on January 30, and Liverpool, who hope to serve up a Halloween horror show for the visitors on October 31 before a North London showdown on February 6.

The last day of October also brings an equally exhilarating encounter between Chelsea and Man United at Stamford Bridge, prior to the Old Trafford tussle on February 6.

Before any of those mammoth matches take place, the first Manchester derby of the season is pencilled in for September 13, when Man United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford; the Sky Blues then host Michael Carrick's men at the Etihad on March 20.

While no longer bearing the same significance as the Pep Guardiola vs. Jurgen Klopp days, Liverpool vs. Man City (October 10) and Man City vs. Liverpool (May 8) remain unmissable fixtures for any Premier League supporter.

Outside of the Big Six, Newcastle United and Sunderland serve up a festive Tyne-Wear derby on December 5, five months before the Black Cats take on the Magpies at the Stadium of Light on May 1.