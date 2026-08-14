Premier League 2026-27 fixtures: Full list, TV schedule, kickoff times

After the near-impossible challenge of watching every World Cup 2026 game, some brave souls may now be figuring out ways to tune into all 380 Premier League matches during the 2026-27 campaign.
Whether attending the games in person, catching the action on television or listening to live commentary on the radio, it is imperative to know exactly where and when your beloved team is next taking to the field.
Here, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive list of all 380 Premier League fixtures and confirmed broadcasters for the 2026-27 season, filterable by gameweek and club.
Premier League 2026/27 — Full Fixture List
All 380 matches • 21 August 2026 – 30 May 2027
380 matches
Gameweek
Team
Gameweek 1 Fri 21 Aug – Mon 24 Aug
Fri 21 AugArsenal v Coventry CitySky Sports
Sat 22 AugHull City v Manchester UnitedTNT Sports
Sat 22 AugEverton v Crystal PalaceNone
Sat 22 AugIpswich Town v SunderlandNone
Sat 22 AugNottingham Forest v Leeds UnitedNone
Sat 22 AugBrentford v Tottenham HotspurSky Sports
Sun 23 AugBrighton & Hove Albion v Aston VillaSky Sports
Sun 23 AugManchester City v AFC BournemouthSky Sports
Sun 23 AugNewcastle United v LiverpoolSky Sports
Mon 24 AugFulham v ChelseaSky Sports
Gameweek 2 Fri 28 Aug – Mon 31 Aug
Fri 28 AugCrystal Palace v Manchester CitySky Sports
Sat 29 AugLiverpool v Nottingham ForestTNT Sports
Sat 29 AugAFC Bournemouth v EvertonNone
Sat 29 AugCoventry City v Hull CityNone
Sat 29 AugTottenham Hotspur v Newcastle UnitedSky Sports
Sun 30 AugChelsea v Brighton & Hove AlbionSky Sports
Sun 30 AugLeeds United v BrentfordSky Sports
Sun 30 AugSunderland v FulhamSky Sports+
Sun 30 AugManchester United v Ipswich TownSky Sports
Mon 31 AugAston Villa v ArsenalSky Sports
Gameweek 3 Fri 4 Sep – Sun 6 Sep
Fri 4 SepIpswich Town v LiverpoolSky Sports
Sat 5 SepNewcastle United v AFC BournemouthTNT Sports
Sat 5 SepBrentford v SunderlandNone
Sat 5 SepBrighton & Hove Albion v Leeds UnitedNone
Sat 5 SepFulham v Crystal PalaceNone
Sat 5 SepManchester City v Coventry CityNone
Sat 5 SepNottingham Forest v Tottenham HotspurNone
Sat 5 SepHull City v Aston VillaSky Sports
Sun 6 SepEverton v Manchester UnitedSky Sports
Sun 6 SepArsenal v ChelseaSky Sports
Gameweek 4 Sat 12 Sep – Mon 14 Sep
Sat 12 SepAFC Bournemouth v BrentfordNone
Sat 12 SepAston Villa v Nottingham ForestNone
Sat 12 SepChelsea v Hull CityNone
Sat 12 SepCrystal Palace v Ipswich TownNone
Sat 12 SepLiverpool v FulhamNone
Sat 12 SepTottenham Hotspur v EvertonSky Sports
Sat 12 SepSunderland v ArsenalTNT Sports
Sun 13 SepCoventry City v Brighton & Hove AlbionSky Sports
Sun 13 SepManchester United v Manchester CitySky Sports
Mon 14 SepLeeds United v Newcastle UnitedSky Sports
Gameweek 5 Fri 18 Sep – Sun 20 Sep
Fri 18 SepBrentford v ChelseaSky Sports
Sat 19 SepTottenham Hotspur v Aston VillaTNT Sports
Sat 19 SepBrighton & Hove Albion v ArsenalNone
Sat 19 SepEverton v Ipswich TownNone
Sat 19 SepLeeds United v Crystal PalaceNone
Sat 19 SepManchester City v SunderlandNone
Sat 19 SepNewcastle United v Hull CityNone
Sat 19 SepNottingham Forest v Coventry CitySky Sports
Sun 20 SepAFC Bournemouth v LiverpoolSky Sports
Sun 20 SepFulham v Manchester UnitedSky Sports
Gameweek 6 Sat 10 Oct
Sat 10 OctArsenal v Leeds UnitedNone
Sat 10 OctAston Villa v BrentfordNone
Sat 10 OctChelsea v AFC BournemouthNone
Sat 10 OctCoventry City v Newcastle UnitedNone
Sat 10 OctCrystal Palace v Nottingham ForestNone
Sat 10 OctHull City v EvertonNone
Sat 10 OctIpswich Town v FulhamNone
Sat 10 OctLiverpool v Manchester CityNone
Sat 10 OctManchester United v Tottenham HotspurNone
Sat 10 OctSunderland v Brighton & Hove AlbionNone
Gameweek 7 Sat 17 Oct
Sat 17 OctAFC Bournemouth v SunderlandNone
Sat 17 OctBrentford v LiverpoolNone
Sat 17 OctBrighton & Hove Albion v Crystal PalaceNone
Sat 17 OctEverton v ChelseaNone
Sat 17 OctFulham v Hull CityNone
Sat 17 OctLeeds United v Manchester UnitedNone
Sat 17 OctManchester City v Ipswich TownNone
Sat 17 OctNewcastle United v Aston VillaNone
Sat 17 OctNottingham Forest v ArsenalNone
Sat 17 OctTottenham Hotspur v Coventry CityNone
Gameweek 8 Sat 24 Oct
Sat 24 OctArsenal v EvertonNone
Sat 24 OctAston Villa v Manchester CityNone
Sat 24 OctChelsea v Tottenham HotspurNone
Sat 24 OctCoventry City v FulhamNone
Sat 24 OctCrystal Palace v Newcastle UnitedNone
Sat 24 OctHull City v BrentfordNone
Sat 24 OctIpswich Town v Nottingham ForestNone
Sat 24 OctLiverpool v Brighton & Hove AlbionNone
Sat 24 OctManchester United v AFC BournemouthNone
Sat 24 OctSunderland v Leeds UnitedNone
Gameweek 9 Sat 31 Oct
Sat 31 OctAFC Bournemouth v Leeds UnitedNone
Sat 31 OctAston Villa v FulhamNone
Sat 31 OctBrentford v Nottingham ForestNone
Sat 31 OctChelsea v Manchester UnitedNone
Sat 31 OctCoventry City v SunderlandNone
Sat 31 OctHull City v Ipswich TownNone
Sat 31 OctLiverpool v ArsenalNone
Sat 31 OctManchester City v Brighton & Hove AlbionNone
Sat 31 OctNewcastle United v EvertonNone
Sat 31 OctTottenham Hotspur v Crystal PalaceNone
Gameweek 10 Sat 7 Nov
Sat 7 NovArsenal v Hull CityNone
Sat 7 NovBrighton & Hove Albion v BrentfordNone
Sat 7 NovCrystal Palace v LiverpoolNone
Sat 7 NovEverton v Coventry CityNone
Sat 7 NovFulham v Newcastle UnitedNone
Sat 7 NovIpswich Town v AFC BournemouthNone
Sat 7 NovLeeds United v Tottenham HotspurNone
Sat 7 NovManchester United v Aston VillaNone
Sat 7 NovNottingham Forest v Manchester CityNone
Sat 7 NovSunderland v ChelseaNone
Gameweek 11 Sat 21 Nov
Sat 21 NovAFC Bournemouth v Nottingham ForestNone
Sat 21 NovAston Villa v SunderlandNone
Sat 21 NovBrentford v EvertonNone
Sat 21 NovChelsea v Leeds UnitedNone
Sat 21 NovCoventry City v Crystal PalaceNone
Sat 21 NovHull City v Brighton & Hove AlbionNone
Sat 21 NovLiverpool v Manchester UnitedNone
Sat 21 NovManchester City v FulhamNone
Sat 21 NovNewcastle United v ArsenalNone
Sat 21 NovTottenham Hotspur v Ipswich TownNone
Gameweek 12 Sat 28 Nov
Sat 28 NovArsenal v Manchester CityNone
Sat 28 NovBrighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle UnitedNone
Sat 28 NovCrystal Palace v Hull CityNone
Sat 28 NovEverton v LiverpoolNone
Sat 28 NovFulham v AFC BournemouthNone
Sat 28 NovIpswich Town v Aston VillaNone
Sat 28 NovLeeds United v Coventry CityNone
Sat 28 NovManchester United v BrentfordNone
Sat 28 NovNottingham Forest v ChelseaNone
Sat 28 NovSunderland v Tottenham HotspurNone
Gameweek 13 Wed 2 Dec
Wed 2 DecAFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove AlbionTBC
Wed 2 DecAston Villa v EvertonTBC
Wed 2 DecBrentford v ArsenalTBC
Wed 2 DecChelsea v Crystal PalaceTBC
Wed 2 DecCoventry City v Ipswich TownTBC
Wed 2 DecHull City v Nottingham ForestTBC
Wed 2 DecLiverpool v SunderlandTBC
Wed 2 DecManchester City v Leeds UnitedTBC
Wed 2 DecNewcastle United v Manchester UnitedTBC
Wed 2 DecTottenham Hotspur v FulhamTBC
Gameweek 14 Sat 5 Dec
Sat 5 DecAFC Bournemouth v Hull CityNone
Sat 5 DecAston Villa v Crystal PalaceNone
Sat 5 DecBrentford v Manchester CityNone
Sat 5 DecChelsea v LiverpoolNone
Sat 5 DecEverton v FulhamNone
Sat 5 DecLeeds United v Ipswich TownNone
Sat 5 DecManchester United v Coventry CityNone
Sat 5 DecNewcastle United v SunderlandNone
Sat 5 DecNottingham Forest v Brighton & Hove AlbionNone
Sat 5 DecTottenham Hotspur v ArsenalNone
Gameweek 15 Sat 12 Dec
Sat 12 DecArsenal v AFC BournemouthNone
Sat 12 DecBrighton & Hove Albion v EvertonNone
Sat 12 DecCoventry City v Aston VillaNone
Sat 12 DecCrystal Palace v Manchester UnitedNone
Sat 12 DecFulham v BrentfordNone
Sat 12 DecHull City v Tottenham HotspurNone
Sat 12 DecIpswich Town v Newcastle UnitedNone
Sat 12 DecLiverpool v Leeds UnitedNone
Sat 12 DecManchester City v ChelseaNone
Sat 12 DecSunderland v Nottingham ForestNone
Gameweek 16 Sat 19 Dec
Sat 19 DecAFC Bournemouth v Coventry CityNone
Sat 19 DecArsenal v Manchester UnitedNone
Sat 19 DecBrentford v Newcastle UnitedNone
Sat 19 DecBrighton & Hove Albion v Ipswich TownNone
Sat 19 DecChelsea v Aston VillaNone
Sat 19 DecLeeds United v FulhamNone
Sat 19 DecLiverpool v Tottenham HotspurNone
Sat 19 DecManchester City v Hull CityNone
Sat 19 DecNottingham Forest v EvertonNone
Sat 19 DecSunderland v Crystal PalaceNone
Gameweek 17 Sat 26 Dec
Sat 26 DecAston Villa v Leeds UnitedNone
Sat 26 DecCoventry City v ChelseaNone
Sat 26 DecCrystal Palace v ArsenalNone
Sat 26 DecEverton v SunderlandNone
Sat 26 DecFulham v Brighton & Hove AlbionNone
Sat 26 DecHull City v LiverpoolNone
Sat 26 DecIpswich Town v BrentfordNone
Sat 26 DecManchester United v Nottingham ForestNone
Sat 26 DecNewcastle United v Manchester CityNone
Sat 26 DecTottenham Hotspur v AFC BournemouthNone
Gameweek 18 Wed 30 Dec
Wed 30 DecAston Villa v LiverpoolTBC
Wed 30 DecCoventry City v BrentfordTBC
Wed 30 DecCrystal Palace v AFC BournemouthTBC
Wed 30 DecEverton v Manchester CityTBC
Wed 30 DecFulham v ArsenalTBC
Wed 30 DecHull City v Leeds UnitedTBC
Wed 30 DecIpswich Town v ChelseaTBC
Wed 30 DecManchester United v SunderlandTBC
Wed 30 DecNewcastle United v Nottingham ForestTBC
Wed 30 DecTottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove AlbionTBC
Gameweek 19 Sat 2 Jan
Sat 2 JanAFC Bournemouth v Aston VillaNone
Sat 2 JanArsenal v Ipswich TownNone
Sat 2 JanBrentford v Crystal PalaceNone
Sat 2 JanBrighton & Hove Albion v Manchester UnitedNone
Sat 2 JanChelsea v Newcastle UnitedNone
Sat 2 JanLeeds United v EvertonNone
Sat 2 JanLiverpool v Coventry CityNone
Sat 2 JanManchester City v Tottenham HotspurNone
Sat 2 JanNottingham Forest v FulhamNone
Sat 2 JanSunderland v Hull CityNone
Gameweek 20 Wed 6 Jan
Wed 6 JanArsenal v BrentfordTBC
Wed 6 JanBrighton & Hove Albion v AFC BournemouthTBC
Wed 6 JanCrystal Palace v ChelseaTBC
Wed 6 JanEverton v Aston VillaTBC
Wed 6 JanFulham v Tottenham HotspurTBC
Wed 6 JanIpswich Town v Coventry CityTBC
Wed 6 JanLeeds United v Manchester CityTBC
Wed 6 JanManchester United v Newcastle UnitedTBC
Wed 6 JanNottingham Forest v Hull CityTBC
Wed 6 JanSunderland v LiverpoolTBC
Gameweek 21 Sat 16 Jan
Sat 16 JanAFC Bournemouth v Ipswich TownNone
Sat 16 JanAston Villa v Manchester UnitedNone
Sat 16 JanBrentford v Brighton & Hove AlbionNone
Sat 16 JanChelsea v SunderlandNone
Sat 16 JanCoventry City v EvertonNone
Sat 16 JanHull City v ArsenalNone
Sat 16 JanLiverpool v Crystal PalaceNone
Sat 16 JanManchester City v Nottingham ForestNone
Sat 16 JanNewcastle United v FulhamNone
Sat 16 JanTottenham Hotspur v Leeds UnitedNone
Gameweek 22 Sat 23 Jan
Sat 23 JanArsenal v Newcastle UnitedNone
Sat 23 JanBrighton & Hove Albion v Manchester CityNone
Sat 23 JanCrystal Palace v Tottenham HotspurNone
Sat 23 JanEverton v BrentfordNone
Sat 23 JanFulham v Aston VillaNone
Sat 23 JanIpswich Town v Hull CityNone
Sat 23 JanLeeds United v ChelseaNone
Sat 23 JanManchester United v LiverpoolNone
Sat 23 JanNottingham Forest v AFC BournemouthNone
Sat 23 JanSunderland v Coventry CityNone
Gameweek 23 Sat 30 Jan
Sat 30 JanAFC Bournemouth v FulhamNone
Sat 30 JanAston Villa v Ipswich TownNone
Sat 30 JanBrentford v Manchester UnitedNone
Sat 30 JanChelsea v Nottingham ForestNone
Sat 30 JanCoventry City v Leeds UnitedNone
Sat 30 JanHull City v Crystal PalaceNone
Sat 30 JanLiverpool v EvertonNone
Sat 30 JanManchester City v ArsenalNone
Sat 30 JanNewcastle United v Brighton & Hove AlbionNone
Sat 30 JanTottenham Hotspur v SunderlandNone
Gameweek 24 Sat 6 Feb
Sat 6 FebArsenal v LiverpoolNone
Sat 6 FebBrighton & Hove Albion v Hull CityNone
Sat 6 FebCrystal Palace v Coventry CityNone
Sat 6 FebEverton v Newcastle UnitedNone
Sat 6 FebFulham v Manchester CityNone
Sat 6 FebIpswich Town v Tottenham HotspurNone
Sat 6 FebLeeds United v AFC BournemouthNone
Sat 6 FebManchester United v ChelseaNone
Sat 6 FebNottingham Forest v BrentfordNone
Sat 6 FebSunderland v Aston VillaNone
Gameweek 25 Wed 10 Feb
Wed 10 FebAston Villa v AFC BournemouthTBC
Wed 10 FebCoventry City v LiverpoolTBC
Wed 10 FebCrystal Palace v BrentfordTBC
Wed 10 FebEverton v Leeds UnitedTBC
Wed 10 FebFulham v Nottingham ForestTBC
Wed 10 FebHull City v SunderlandTBC
Wed 10 FebIpswich Town v ArsenalTBC
Wed 10 FebManchester United v Brighton & Hove AlbionTBC
Wed 10 FebNewcastle United v ChelseaTBC
Wed 10 FebTottenham Hotspur v Manchester CityTBC
Gameweek 26 Sat 20 Feb
Sat 20 FebAFC Bournemouth v Crystal PalaceNone
Sat 20 FebArsenal v FulhamNone
Sat 20 FebBrentford v Coventry CityNone
Sat 20 FebBrighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham HotspurNone
Sat 20 FebChelsea v Ipswich TownNone
Sat 20 FebLeeds United v Aston VillaNone
Sat 20 FebLiverpool v Hull CityNone
Sat 20 FebManchester City v Newcastle UnitedNone
Sat 20 FebNottingham Forest v Manchester UnitedNone
Sat 20 FebSunderland v EvertonNone
Gameweek 27 Sat 27 Feb
Sat 27 FebAston Villa v ChelseaNone
Sat 27 FebCoventry City v AFC BournemouthNone
Sat 27 FebCrystal Palace v SunderlandNone
Sat 27 FebEverton v Nottingham ForestNone
Sat 27 FebFulham v Leeds UnitedNone
Sat 27 FebHull City v Manchester CityNone
Sat 27 FebIpswich Town v Brighton & Hove AlbionNone
Sat 27 FebManchester United v ArsenalNone
Sat 27 FebNewcastle United v BrentfordNone
Sat 27 FebTottenham Hotspur v LiverpoolNone
Gameweek 28 Wed 3 Mar
Wed 3 MarAFC Bournemouth v Tottenham HotspurTBC
Wed 3 MarArsenal v Crystal PalaceTBC
Wed 3 MarBrentford v Ipswich TownTBC
Wed 3 MarBrighton & Hove Albion v FulhamTBC
Wed 3 MarChelsea v Coventry CityTBC
Wed 3 MarLeeds United v Hull CityTBC
Wed 3 MarLiverpool v Aston VillaTBC
Wed 3 MarManchester City v EvertonTBC
Wed 3 MarNottingham Forest v Newcastle UnitedTBC
Wed 3 MarSunderland v Manchester UnitedTBC
Gameweek 29 Sat 13 Mar
Sat 13 MarAFC Bournemouth v Newcastle UnitedNone
Sat 13 MarAston Villa v Hull CityNone
Sat 13 MarChelsea v ArsenalNone
Sat 13 MarCoventry City v Manchester CityNone
Sat 13 MarCrystal Palace v FulhamNone
Sat 13 MarLeeds United v Brighton & Hove AlbionNone
Sat 13 MarLiverpool v Ipswich TownNone
Sat 13 MarManchester United v EvertonNone
Sat 13 MarSunderland v BrentfordNone
Sat 13 MarTottenham Hotspur v Nottingham ForestNone
Gameweek 30 Sat 20 Mar
Sat 20 MarArsenal v SunderlandNone
Sat 20 MarBrentford v AFC BournemouthNone
Sat 20 MarBrighton & Hove Albion v Coventry CityNone
Sat 20 MarEverton v Tottenham HotspurNone
Sat 20 MarFulham v LiverpoolNone
Sat 20 MarHull City v ChelseaNone
Sat 20 MarIpswich Town v Crystal PalaceNone
Sat 20 MarManchester City v Manchester UnitedNone
Sat 20 MarNewcastle United v Leeds UnitedNone
Sat 20 MarNottingham Forest v Aston VillaNone
Gameweek 31 Sat 10 Apr
Sat 10 AprAFC Bournemouth v Manchester CityNone
Sat 10 AprAston Villa v Brighton & Hove AlbionNone
Sat 10 AprChelsea v FulhamNone
Sat 10 AprCoventry City v ArsenalNone
Sat 10 AprCrystal Palace v EvertonNone
Sat 10 AprLeeds United v Nottingham ForestNone
Sat 10 AprLiverpool v Newcastle UnitedNone
Sat 10 AprManchester United v Hull CityNone
Sat 10 AprSunderland v Ipswich TownNone
Sat 10 AprTottenham Hotspur v BrentfordNone
Gameweek 32 Sat 17 Apr
Sat 17 AprArsenal v Aston VillaNone
Sat 17 AprBrentford v Leeds UnitedNone
Sat 17 AprBrighton & Hove Albion v ChelseaNone
Sat 17 AprEverton v AFC BournemouthNone
Sat 17 AprFulham v SunderlandNone
Sat 17 AprHull City v Coventry CityNone
Sat 17 AprIpswich Town v Manchester UnitedNone
Sat 17 AprManchester City v Crystal PalaceNone
Sat 17 AprNewcastle United v Tottenham HotspurNone
Sat 17 AprNottingham Forest v LiverpoolNone
Gameweek 33 Sat 24 Apr
Sat 24 AprAFC Bournemouth v ArsenalNone
Sat 24 AprAston Villa v Coventry CityNone
Sat 24 AprBrentford v FulhamNone
Sat 24 AprChelsea v Manchester CityNone
Sat 24 AprEverton v Brighton & Hove AlbionNone
Sat 24 AprLeeds United v LiverpoolNone
Sat 24 AprManchester United v Crystal PalaceNone
Sat 24 AprNewcastle United v Ipswich TownNone
Sat 24 AprNottingham Forest v SunderlandNone
Sat 24 AprTottenham Hotspur v Hull CityNone
Gameweek 34 Sat 1 May
Sat 1 MayArsenal v Tottenham HotspurNone
Sat 1 MayBrighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham ForestNone
Sat 1 MayCoventry City v Manchester UnitedNone
Sat 1 MayCrystal Palace v Aston VillaNone
Sat 1 MayFulham v EvertonNone
Sat 1 MayHull City v AFC BournemouthNone
Sat 1 MayIpswich Town v Leeds UnitedNone
Sat 1 MayLiverpool v ChelseaNone
Sat 1 MayManchester City v BrentfordNone
Sat 1 MaySunderland v Newcastle UnitedNone
Gameweek 35 Sat 8 May
Sat 8 MayAFC Bournemouth v Manchester UnitedNone
Sat 8 MayBrentford v Aston VillaNone
Sat 8 MayBrighton & Hove Albion v SunderlandNone
Sat 8 MayEverton v Hull CityNone
Sat 8 MayFulham v Ipswich TownNone
Sat 8 MayLeeds United v ArsenalNone
Sat 8 MayManchester City v LiverpoolNone
Sat 8 MayNewcastle United v Coventry CityNone
Sat 8 MayNottingham Forest v Crystal PalaceNone
Sat 8 MayTottenham Hotspur v ChelseaNone
Gameweek 36 Sat 15 May
Sat 15 MayArsenal v Nottingham ForestNone
Sat 15 MayAston Villa v Newcastle UnitedNone
Sat 15 MayChelsea v EvertonNone
Sat 15 MayCoventry City v Tottenham HotspurNone
Sat 15 MayCrystal Palace v Brighton & Hove AlbionNone
Sat 15 MayHull City v FulhamNone
Sat 15 MayIpswich Town v Manchester CityNone
Sat 15 MayLiverpool v BrentfordNone
Sat 15 MayManchester United v Leeds UnitedNone
Sat 15 MaySunderland v AFC BournemouthNone
Gameweek 37 Sun 23 May
Sun 23 MayAFC Bournemouth v ChelseaTBC
Sun 23 MayBrentford v Hull CityTBC
Sun 23 MayBrighton & Hove Albion v LiverpoolTBC
Sun 23 MayEverton v ArsenalTBC
Sun 23 MayFulham v Coventry CityTBC
Sun 23 MayLeeds United v SunderlandTBC
Sun 23 MayManchester City v Aston VillaTBC
Sun 23 MayNewcastle United v Crystal PalaceTBC
Sun 23 MayNottingham Forest v Ipswich TownTBC
Sun 23 MayTottenham Hotspur v Manchester UnitedTBC
Gameweek 38 Sun 30 May
Sun 30 MayArsenal v Brighton & Hove AlbionTBC
Sun 30 MayAston Villa v Tottenham HotspurTBC
Sun 30 MayChelsea v BrentfordTBC
Sun 30 MayCoventry City v Nottingham ForestTBC
Sun 30 MayCrystal Palace v Leeds UnitedTBC
Sun 30 MayHull City v Newcastle UnitedTBC
Sun 30 MayIpswich Town v EvertonTBC
Sun 30 MayLiverpool v AFC BournemouthTBC
Sun 30 MayManchester United v FulhamTBC
Sun 30 MaySunderland v Manchester CityTBC
All times UK • Times and broadcasters subject to change • TBC not yet confirmed • None not shown live in the UK (3pm Saturday blackout)Source: premierleague.com, live-footballontv.com
The biggest Premier League fixtures 2026-27
There is no bigger Premier League fixture than the first Premier League fixture, and for the second season running, the champions get the new season underway; Arsenal host newly-promoted Coventry City at the Emirates on August 21.
Gunners fans are also eagerly anticipating the next North London derbies - which were under threat for a good chunk of Tottenham Hotspur's dire 2025-26 season - and the first such contest will take place on December 5, before the return match at the Emirates on May 1.
More crucial clashes in Arsenal's title defence come against Manchester City, who visit the Emirates on November 28 and host Mikel Arteta's side on January 30, and Liverpool, who hope to serve up a Halloween horror show for the visitors on October 31 before a North London showdown on February 6.
The last day of October also brings an equally exhilarating encounter between Chelsea and Man United at Stamford Bridge, prior to the Old Trafford tussle on February 6.
Before any of those mammoth matches take place, the first Manchester derby of the season is pencilled in for September 13, when Man United welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford; the Sky Blues then host Michael Carrick's men at the Etihad on March 20.
While no longer bearing the same significance as the Pep Guardiola vs. Jurgen Klopp days, Liverpool vs. Man City (October 10) and Man City vs. Liverpool (May 8) remain unmissable fixtures for any Premier League supporter.
Outside of the Big Six, Newcastle United and Sunderland serve up a festive Tyne-Wear derby on December 5, five months before the Black Cats take on the Magpies at the Stadium of Light on May 1.