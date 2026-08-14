Arsenal transfer news: Gabriel Martinelli makes 'decision' after Galatasaray submit £38.4m bid

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has reportedly made a decision on his future after the Gunners received a formal offer from Galatasaray.

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Ituano in the summer of 2019 and has since made 278 appearances for the club, scoring 62 goals.

Last season, the Brazilian scored 11 goals in 53 appearances and also found the net for his country during their 2026 World Cup clash with Japan.

However, Martinelli's future has come under intense speculation this summer, with his current contract due to expire in 2027, although Arsenal hold an option to extend it by a further year.

Gabriel Martinelli rejects Galatasaray move

© Imago / Colorsport

The Turkish giants have shown strong interest in Martinelli and reportedly submitted an offer in the region of £38.4m this week.

According to The Athletic, Martinelli's camp has informed Arsenal that the winger has no intention of moving to Turkey this summer.

Earlier in the window, Arsenal sold Leandro Trossard to Turkish club Besiktas, but it appears that Martinelli has no desire to follow a similar path.

Arsenal are reportedly open to letting the 25-year-old leave if the right offer arrives, although the Brazilian is not actively pushing for an exit.

Arsenal need refresh in left wing areas

© Imago / Sportsphoto

The Gunners have already moved to replace Trossard by signing 24-year-old Christos Tzolis, while Martinelli could yet find himself at the centre of further transfer discussions.

Arsenal have also explored potential deals for Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior this summer, offering a clear indication that Mikel Arteta is keen to inject fresh quality into the left side of his attack.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is another player on their radar, although the Frenchman reportedly prefers a move to Liverpool.

Arsenal have also sold Christian Norgaard for £7m this summer, and Martinelli could generate a significantly larger fee if he were to depart.

However, any potential move is likely to depend heavily on the destination, with the Brazilian seemingly unwilling to leave Arsenal simply for the sake of a transfer and instead expected to prioritise a club capable of matching his sporting ambitions.