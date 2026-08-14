Preview: Espanyol vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

Espanyol and Levante will begin their respective 2026-27 La Liga campaigns with a meeting at RCDE Stadium on Sunday evening.

The home side finished 11th in Spain's top flight last season, while Levante ended the campaign in 16th, level on points with 18th-placed Mallorca.

Match preview

Espanyol were excellent in the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, with the Catalan outfit having the look of a team capable of finishing in the top six, but disastrous form in the second half of the season saw them drop down the division, ultimately finishing in 11th.

Manolo Gonzalez's side opened their pre-season with back-to-back wins over Olot and Pau FC before drawing three straight matches against Sabadell, Burnley and Middlesbrough, but the hosts will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 loss to Coventry City.

Espanyol have made four signings so far this summer, boosting their squad with the additions of Alex Calatrava, Unai Nunez, Quilindschy Hartman and Gabriel Moscardo.

There have been 10 departures, meanwhile, with the likes of Charles Pickel, Fernando Calero and Hugo Perez moving on.

The Catalan side will be aiming for at least a top-half finish in the new season, especially as more signings are expected to be made before the summer market closes for business.

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As for Levante, the visitors finished 16th in Spain's top flight last season, boasting a record of 11 wins, nine draws and 18 defeats to collect 42 points, which was actually the same amount that Mallorca were relegated with in 18th.

There is clear room for improvement in the new season, and it has been a busy summer for the club in terms of incomings, with six new players arriving, including Yanis Musuayi and Hugo Sotelo.

Levante have lost a key player this summer, meanwhile, with Carlos Espi making the move to Real Madrid after his £21.4m release clause was activated.

Luis Castro's side have had a busy pre-season, taking to the field on six occasions, posting three wins, including a 3-1 success over Castellon last time out.

Levante have only managed to win 10 of their previous 44 matches against Espanyol in all competitions, but the last two games between the two sides have finished level.

Espanyol pre-season form:

Levante pre-season form:

Team News

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Espanyol will be without the services of Javi Puado and Kike Garcia through injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for their clash with Levante.

Roberto Fernandez is likely to be given the nod in the final third of the field, while there could be a debut in the number 10 position for Calatrava.

Omar El Hilali should also be among the starters for Espanyol this weekend.

As for Levante, Roger Brugue will be missing through suspension, but the visitors have not reported any injury problems for the match.

Ivan Romero scored seven times in all competitions last season and is set to operate in the final third of the field, while Carlos Alvarez should also be in the side.

There should be a debut in the middle of the defence for Aissa Mandi, with the 34-year-old arriving on a free transfer from Lille this summer.

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Nunez, Cabrera, Hinojo; Zarate, Exposito; Dolan, Calatrava, Hernandez; Fernandez

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Perez, Mandi, De la Fuente, Sanchez; V Garcia, Olasagasti, Rey, Alvarez, Cortes; Romero

We say: Espanyol 2-1 Levante

Home advantage could be key in this match, with Espanyol potentially shading a close game in order to begin their 2026-27 campaign with all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.