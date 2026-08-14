Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'to battle' Man Utd and Man City for £51m Premier League star

Arsenal are reportedly exploring an ambitious move to sign highly rated Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jack Hinshelwood during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a rapid ascent since breaking into the first team at the Amex Stadium and was recently part of the England squad that won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

The North Londoners have reportedly identified the talented youngster as a primary target ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Mikel Arteta is said to be a huge admirer of the versatile academy graduate and views him as the perfect addition to his current squad.

According to The Sun, preliminary contact has apparently already been made with his representatives as the Gunners prepare to submit a formal offer.

Arsenal 'lead race' for £51m Brighton midfielder Hinshelwood

© Imago

Reports suggest that Arsenal currently lead the transfer race, but will face intense competition from established Premier League rivals.

Manchester United are understood to maintain a longstanding interest in the midfielder and have made official enquiries to determine his overall availability.

The Red Devils are supposedly planning to launch their own concrete proposal in the coming days to challenge the Premier League champions.

Furthermore, the above source believes that Enzo Maresca's Manchester City are also closely monitoring the situation as they consider the English prodigy as a transfer target.

Despite intense external interest, Brighton remain in an incredibly strong negotiating position because their prized asset still has three years remaining on his current contract.

Will Hinshelwood fit perfectly into Mikel Arteta's system?

© Iconsport

The primary appeal for Arsenal undoubtedly stems from the remarkable tactical versatility displayed by the 21-year-old across his 79 senior appearances.

Hinshelwood is incredibly comfortable operating in central midfield but has also delivered extremely impressive performances when deployed in both full-back positions.

The Seagulls would naturally prefer to retain their homegrown talent, but an official bid ranging between £43m and £51m could ultimately force their hand.

Securing his signature would provide Arsenal with a dynamic homegrown option capable of solving multiple tactical problems simultaneously.