Arsenal transfer news: Victor Osimhen update as Barcelona make decision after they are 'offered' £64m Galatasaray striker

Barcelona have decided not to pursue a deal for Arsenal target Victor Osimhen despite being offered the chance to sign him, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners will open the 2026-27 season on Sunday against Manchester City in the Community Shield, though their squad looks somewhat understaffed.

Mikel Arteta's side scored just 71 Premier League goals last term, and they have so far failed to land key targets such as Morgan Rogers, Bradley Barcola and Julian Alvarez.

There have been suggestions that Arsenal hold interest in Galatasaray striker Osimhen, who is valued by Transfermarkt at just over £64m.

A new report from Spanish publication SPORT claims that while Osimhen was offered to Barcelona, they have decided to pursue other options, leaving Arsenal with a clear pathway to the 27-year-old.

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Victor Osimhen to Arsenal: Galatasaray striker assessed

Failure to reinforce their forward line would leave Arsenal vulnerable, and even though the market is inflated, the Londoners must bring someone in before the September 1 deadline.

Osimhen would be a strong choice despite the fact he has spent two seasons in the Tukish Super Lig, a weaker league than the likes of the Bundesliga or Serie A.

VICTOR OSIMHEN AT GALATASARAY Matches: 69 Starts: 64 Goals: 53 Assists: 13

The 27-year-old did play 108 games in the Italian top flight for Napoli, and he scored 65 goals while also providing 12 assists.

Osimhen is a willing runner in behind opposition defences, while he is excellent when holding play up against a centre-back, and he would represent a fine addition to Arteta's squad.

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Victor Osimhen latest: Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz failure

Signing Osimhen would no doubt strengthen the Gunners considerably, but doing so would significantly reduce the minutes of both Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres.

The two forwards were signed for significant sums, and the fact that they could both be surplus to requirements would represent a failure for Arteta.

If he cannot get the best out of Osimhen after struggling to platform Gyokeres or Havertz, then questions may need to be asked of the manager's ability to improve and identify attacking talents.