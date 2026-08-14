Preview: Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Madrid will conclude their preparations for the new campaign with a friendly against Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04 on Sunday afternoon.

Los Blancos will begin their 2026-27 La Liga season against Espanyol on August 22, while Schalke's 2026-27 campaign starts against Hallescher in the DFB Pokal on August 24.

Match preview

This match also represents Schalke's final game of pre-season, with a busy summer seeing the German outfit take to the field on six occasions, posting four wins, but they will enter this fixture off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Italian side Atalanta BC.

Miron Muslic's side will take on Hallescher in the DFB Pokal on August 24 before beginning their 2026-27 Bundesliga campaign against Augsburg on August 30.

The Royal Blues won last season's 2. Bundesliga to secure a return to the top flight, and it will be their first campaign in the Bundesliga since 2022-23.

Schalke have made six signings this summer, including Satoshi Tanaka, Junior Dina Ebimbe and Junior Adamu, while there have been seven exits, with Ilyes Hamache among those to move on.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Real Madrid have taken to the field on four occasions in pre-season, starting their preparations for the new campaign with a 4-1 victory over Leganes.

Los Blancos then drew 2-2 with Fiorentina ahead of wins over Ferencvaros and Deportivo La Coruna, and this match will represent their final pre-season contest ahead of their La Liga opener with Espanyol on August 22.

Jose Mourinho's side will play their gameweek one fixture against Real Sociedad on August 26, having been able to postpone the fixture originally planned for this weekend.

Real Madrid have made six signings this summer, boosting their squad with the arrivals of Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella, Carlos Espi, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva, while Vinicius Junior has signed a new contract.

Gonzalo Garcia has been their biggest departure, and it will be fascinating to see how Mourinho performs in his second spell in charge of the capital giants.

Schalke 04 form (all competitions):

Real Madrid pre-season form:

Team News

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Schalke will be without the services of Adrian Gantenbein through injury this weekend, but the German outfit are otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Real Madrid.

Loris Karius will be a notable starter between the sticks, while there should be a spot in midfield for new signing Tanaka.

Edin Dzeko has signed a new one-year contract with Schalke, and the experienced forward is set to operate in the final third of the field.

Real Madrid will be missing Endrick on Sunday due to a muscular issue, but Kylian Mbappe is now back in the fold after returning from World Cup duty, and the attacker is set to be involved for the first time under Mourinho.

Thibaut Courtois is still out through injury, meaning that Andriy Lunin will continue between the sticks, while Aurelien Tchouameni, Eder Militao, Raul Asencio, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy are all still on the sidelines.

Diomande could make his first appearance for Real Madrid in this contest, while Marc Cucurella and Konate may also be involved for the first time, most likely off the bench.

It remains to be seen whether Jude Bellingham is involved for the first time in pre-season.

Schalke 04 possible starting lineup:

Karius; Becker, Katic, Kurucay, Gosens; Schallenberg, Tanaka, Gruger; Porath, Dzeko, Karaman

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Lunin; Dumfries, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Bernardo, Valverde; Diaz, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe

We say: Schalke 04 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be determined will round off their pre-season with a victory, and we are fully expecting Mourinho's side to overcome Schalke on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.