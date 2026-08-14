Preview: Famalicao vs Maritimo - prediction, team news, lineups

Seeking their first victory of the 2026-27 Primeira Liga campaign, Famalicao host newly promoted Maritimo at Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho on Sunday for matchday two encounter.

The Vila Nova hosts were held to a 1-1 draw away at Estoril Praia on the opening weekend, while the visitors from Funchal made a winning return to the top flight with a 1-0 victory at home to Casa Pia.

Match preview

Last weekend’s draw at Estoril marked Carlos Carvalhal's first competitive match in charge of Famalicao following his appointment in July, but the experienced manager would have loved to kickoff with maximum points.

The Vila Nova did begin that encounter on a positive note, having taken the lead moments after the half-hour mark, when summer signing Georgios Koutsias scored, but a 72nd-minute strike from Yanis Begraoui left them with a share of the spoils.

Even so, the result means Fama are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in the Primeira Liga after ending the previous campaign without defeat in their last 12 outings to finish fifth in the standings, their highest ever ranking in Portugal’s top flight.

However, that placement proved insufficient to secure a European spot after Torreense’s upset victory over Sporting Lisbon in the Taca de Portugal final changed the shape of continental qualification, so the Vila Nova will be aiming for a more assured ranking this term.

Famalicao will be confident of claiming victory in this weekend’s encounter, considering their impressive home record from the previous campaign, where they picked up 31 points from 17 league matches at Municipal 22, with only the traditional ‘’big three’’ picking up more points.

Maritimo, for their part, could hardly have asked for a better start to life back in the Primeira Liga, with Raphael Guzzo's 61st-minute strike proving enough to see off Casa Pia at their Funchal ground.

The result leaves the Madeira club as one of only four sides in the division to claim maximum points on matchday one, suggesting Maritimas could be ready for life in the elite after winning the Liga 2 title last season under Miguel Moita to end a three-year absence from the top flight.

Mitchell van der Gaag, formerly an assistant to Erik ten Hag at Ajax and Manchester United, succeeded Moita in the Maritimo dugout over the summer, returning to a club where he was previously both player and head coach.

A repeat victory on the road in Famalicao would represent an outstanding start to the campaign for Maritimo, though picking up even a point would be a welcome achievement, especially considering Maritimistas have won just one of their previous nine away matches against their Vila Nova hosts (D3, L5).

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

Famalicao form (all competitions):

Maritimo Primeira Liga form:

Maritimo form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Famalicao seemed to have ended their opening encounter with Estoril without any fresh injuries, so head coach Carvalhal could name an unchanged starting XI here, having seen his new-look side compete well during the build-up.

Koutsias is expected to spearhead the attack again after scoring in his first competitive game for the Vila Nova, with Sorriso and Gil Dias providing support from the flanks, while Pedro Santos could continue in the number 10 role.

Maritimo also finished their opening day victory over Casa Pia seemingly unscathed, so head coach Van der Gaag is likely to stick to his winning formula, with Alfonso Pastor expected to remain in goal.

Adrian Butzke led the line as Maritimo's central striker in that encounter and should continue in that role, with Guzzo likely to retain his spot in midfield after his match-winning contribution.

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Realpe, Van Breemen, Bondo; Van de Looi, De Amorim; Dias, Santos, Sorriso; Koutsias

Maritimo possible starting lineup:

Pastor; Henrique, Correia, Fernandes, Juliao; Andrade, Guzzo, Danilovic; Tejon,Butzke, Bouzaidi

We say: Famalicao 2-1 Maritimo

Famalicao's greater experience at this level, allied to home advantage, should give Carvalhal's side the platform to build on an encouraging opening-weekend performance and record their first win of the season.

Maritimo showed at the weekend that they will not be pushovers on their return to the top flight, but the step up in quality from Liga 2 is likely to tell over the course of 90 minutes in Vila Nova de Famalicao.



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