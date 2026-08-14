Preview: Arouca vs Moreirense - prediction, team news, lineups

Arouca look to build on last weekend's opening victory as they welcome Moreirense to Estadio Municipal de Arouca on Sunday for matchday two of the new Primeira Liga campaign.

Vasco Seabra's side kicked off the season with a 1-0 win away at Vitoria de Guimaraes last time out, while the Moreira visitors played out a 2-2 draw at home to Braga in their own curtain-raiser.

Match preview

Ivan Barbero's 53rd-minute strike proved enough to see off Vitoria de Guimaraes last weekend, with the result built on a disciplined defensive display and clinical edge, with Arouca managing just four attempts compared to their opponent’s 24.

The result leaves Lobos as one of just four teams to pick up maximum points on matchday one, alongside Porto, Gil Vicente and newly promoted Maritimo, while also extending an impressive run from the previous campaign.

Arouca have now won their last three competitive matches, having closed out 2025-26 with victories in their final two games, beating Gil Vicente and Tondela 3-1, respectively, to seal an eighth-placed finish that improved on the previous season's 12th.

Looking to build on last weekend's victory, Seabra's side will also be aiming to make the most of home advantage, having won three of their last four league matches at the Estadio Municipal in 2025-26 and collected 25 points from their 17 league outings on their own turf last term.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Moreirense, meanwhile, can point to their own resilience after twice coming from behind to salvage a point against Braga, although the Green and Whites will already be eager to secure their first win of the campaign.

Vasco Botelho da Costa's side have plenty to prove after their push for European qualification unravelled last term, winning just four of their final 17 league matches (D4, L9) to eventually settle for seventh place.

Sunday's trip also represents an early test of Moreirense's away credentials, having ended the 2025-26 season without a victory in their final five away matches (D2, L3), leaving them with 16 points from 17 league outings on the road last term.

However, the visitors have enjoyed success on the majority of their recent trips to Arouca, having won four of their last seven competitive visits to the ground (D2, L1), though the Green and Whites suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to the Lobos back in March, when the two sides last met.

Arouca Primeira Liga form:

Arouca form (all competitions):

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

Moreirense form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Last weekend's victory came at a cost for Arouca, who could be without Javier Sanchez after the defender was forced off injured in the second half.

Diogo Monteiro, who replaced Sanchez in that encounter, was also sent off in stoppage time and will serve a suspension here, leaving the Lobos with one fewer option in defence.

Meanwhile, Barbero is expected to retain his central attacking role, with Hyun-Ju Lee once again tasked with supplying the Uruguayan from a withdrawn position behind him.

Moreirense did not suffer any fresh injuries in the opening-day draw, although Dinis Pinto is still working his way back from the shoulder injury that has kept him out since March.

New arrival Joao Veloso is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser on his debut, although it would not be a surprise if Rodri retains his place in midfield.

Alexandre Duville-Parsemain also made an impact on his debut by providing the assist for Nile John's eighth-minute strike, with the former expected to spearhead the attack once again.

Arouca possible starting lineup:

De Arruabarrena; Esgaio, Popovic, Fontan, Flores; Fukui, Van Ee; Trezza, Lee, Djouahra; Barbero

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Kiko, Batista, Monteiro, Santos; Rodri, Liberato, John; Landerson, Duville-Parsemain, Vieira

We say: Arouca 2-1 Moreirense

Arouca's early-season confidence, combined with their home record, should give Seabra's side the platform to make it two wins from two, especially with Moreirense having struggled on the road.aroucaa

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