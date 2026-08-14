Preview: Amed SK vs BB Erzurumspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Amed SK host BB Erzurumspor at Diyarbakir Stadium on Sunday evening in a meeting between two of the three clubs promoted to the Turkish Super Lig this season.

The hosts are preparing for their first-ever campaign in Turkey's top flight, while the visitors return to the elite division after a five-year absence, having secured the TFF 1. Lig title in impressive fashion last season.

Match preview

Amed earned promotion after finishing runners-up behind Sunday's opponents and will now look to make an immediate impression on their historic first season in the Super Lig.

Besnik Hasi has overseen a significant rebuild during the summer, bringing in more than 10 new players as Amed look to strengthen their squad for the demands of top-flight football.

Among the most notable arrivals are Scottish centre-back David Bates from Standard Liege, Kosovo international Lumbardh Dellova from CSKA Sofia and experienced left-back Umut Meras from Eyupspor.

Amed are among the less-fancied sides heading into the new Super Lig campaign, particularly given the scale of the challenge ahead and their relatively modest recruitment compared to some of their fellow promoted clubs.

However, Sunday's fixture represents a landmark occasion for the club, with Amed playing their first-ever home match in the Turkish top flight.

The atmosphere at Diyarbakir Stadium could therefore prove a significant factor, particularly given how strong their home record was in the second tier last season, when they collected more points on home soil than any other team.

© Iconsport / Seskim

Erzurumspor, meanwhile, arrive with considerably more momentum after winning the TFF 1. Lig title outright last season.

Their promotion charge was built around remarkable consistency, with Erzurumspor putting together a 15-match unbeaten run, the longest such streak in the division throughout the campaign.

Serkan Ozbalta, who was appointed last year following previous spells with Sakaryaspor and Corum, has also moved quickly to strengthen his squad for the return to the top flight.

New arrivals Nihad Mujakic, Festy Ebosele and Nariman Akhundzada have all been fast-tracked into contention for Sunday's opener, while striker Gyrano Kerk has also joined on a free transfer.

The visitors also enter the campaign unbeaten in their three pre-season matches, winning one and drawing two against top-flight opposition in Alanyaspor and Rizespor.

That encouraging preparation, combined with Erzurumspor's outstanding away record last season, gives them reason to believe they can spoil Amed's historic occasion.

They collected more away points than any other side in the TFF 1. Lig last term and also drew on their most recent visit to Amed, extending their unbeaten run at this venue to four matches across the lower divisions.

Amed SK form (club friendlies):

W

BB Erzurumspor form (club friendlies):

D

W

D

Team News

Amed have no fresh injury concerns heading into their first Super Lig fixture, leaving Hasi with plenty of options as he attempts to blend his summer recruits with members of last season's promotion-winning squad.

Gift Orban, who has joined on loan from Hoffenheim, is doubtful, meaning Yira Sor is expected to lead the attack. Mbaye Diagne, who scored 30 goals in the second tier last season, should operate just behind him.

Erzurumspor also have no major fitness concerns, allowing Ozbalta to introduce several of his summer signings from the start.

Irish right-back Festy Ebosele and Azerbaijani forward Nariman Akhundzada are both expected to make their competitive debuts, while Kerk could also feature as part of an attack that has been refreshed during the summer.

Amed SK possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Hanalp, Dellova, Bates, Meras; Ballet, Saba, Raveloson, Krasniqi; Diagne; Sor

BB Erzurumspor possible starting lineup:

Orbanic; Ebosele, Gerxhaliu, Mujakic, Giorbelidze; Baiye; Fettahoglu, Akgun, Akpinar, Kerk; Tozlu

We say: Amed SK 1-2 BB Erzurumspor

Amed's home advantage and the significance of their first-ever Super Lig fixture should make this a lively and competitive opening, but Erzurumspor appear better prepared for the step up.

The visitors' title-winning momentum, impressive away record and unbeaten pre-season give them the edge, and we expect their greater experience and cohesion to prove decisive in what should be a closely fought contest in Diyarbakir.

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