Preview: Besiktas vs Eyupspor - prediction, team news, lineups

Besiktas host Eyupspor at Tupras Stadium on Sunday in the opening round of the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig season, with Vincenzo Italiano preparing for his first competitive league match since taking over from Sergen Yalcin in the summer.

The Black Eagles head into the new campaign in strong form after a perfect start to their Europa League qualifying campaign, while the visitors are looking to put a turbulent 12 months behind them and begin a new era under Ozhan Pulat.

Match preview

Besiktas finished fourth in the Super Lig last season, with Yalcin's late-season revival lifting the club into the European places before the Turkish coach departed by mutual agreement in May.

Italiano has wasted little time making his mark since taking over, guiding the Black Eagles past Midtjylland 3-0 on aggregate before they followed that up with a 2-0 aggregate victory over Hradec Kralove in the Europa League qualifiers.

Orkun Kokcu has been one of the standout performers during that run, with the Turkey international forming an increasingly effective midfield partnership with Wilfred Ndidi, while Alexander Nubel has also settled quickly into the side since arriving in Istanbul, providing stability between the posts.

Besiktas have strengthened significantly during the summer, with Leandro Trossard, Kassoum Ouattara, Elan Ricardo, Ilhan Fakili and Dusan Vlahovic among the new arrivals.

Italiano therefore has considerably more attacking and squad depth at his disposal as he attempts to close the gap on the Turkish title contenders.

With the Super Lig season only getting underway this weekend, Besiktas' competitive rhythm could also work in their favour, having already played four competitive European matches and remain unbeaten, while Sunday's home fixture at Tupras Stadium presents an opportunity to carry that momentum into domestic action.

© Iconsport / Orange Pictures, Orange Pics BV / Alamy

Eyupspor, meanwhile, are attempting to recover from a chaotic campaign that saw the club go through three different head coaches following Arda Turan's departure for Shakhtar Donetsk.

Selcuk Sahin and Orhan Ak both had brief spells in charge before Pulat was appointed over the summer, with the new head coach now tasked with stabilising a squad that struggled badly for defensive consistency during the second half of last season.

Pulat has already overseen a significant rebuild, bringing in Abdelhamid Sabiri from Fiorentina, Mete Demir and Ahmed Abdullahi among a host of new arrivals, as the club's priority has been to recruit players capable of fitting into the coach's preferred style while also restoring some stability to the squad.

Eyupspor did at least begin pre-season with a 1-0 victory over Mardin 1969, but that result will do little to disguise the scale of the challenge awaiting them in Istanbul, having failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 consecutive matches across all competitions towards the end of last season, while they have lost several important players during the summer.

Their lack of competitive action could also prove costly against a Besiktas side already up to speed, making this one of the toughest possible opening fixtures for Pulat.

Besiktas form (all competitions):

Eyupspor form (club friendlies):

Team News

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Besiktas will assess Tiago Djalo's fitness after the defender picked up an injury during the second leg against Hradec Kralove, although Italiano otherwise has a strong squad available.

Nubel is expected to retain his place in goal, while Emmanuel Agbadou could replace Djalo in central defence if the Portuguese defender is unable to recover in time.

Hyeon-Gyu Oh should continue to lead the attack, with Kokcu and Ndidi expected to form the midfield partnership after impressing during the club's European campaign.

Eyupspor remain without Jawad El Yamiq, who is continuing his recovery from injury.

Pulat is expected to introduce several of his summer signings during the game rather than throw them straight into the starting XI for such a difficult opening fixture.

The departures of goalkeeper Berke Ozer, Marcos Felipe and Umut Meras have also left the visitors with significant gaps to fill, adding to the rebuilding challenge facing the new head coach.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Murillo, Agbadou, Topcu, Ouattara; Ozcan; Cerny, Olaitan, Kokcu, Fakili; Oh

Eyupspor possible starting lineup:

Moldovan; Calegari, Jules, Satli; Ulvan; Taskin, Yao; Boutobba, Costa, Michalak; Abdullahi

We say: Besiktas 3-0 Eyupspor

Besiktas' European momentum, greater squad depth and home advantage make them strong favourites against an Eyupspor side still adapting to a new manager and a heavily reshaped squad.

Italiano's team have conceded just two goals across their four Europa League qualifying matches, while Eyupspor struggled defensively towards the end of last season.

We expect Besiktas to control the game from the outset and make a statement on the opening weekend, with Orkun Kokcu or one of their attacking recruits finding the net as the hosts begin the new Super Lig campaign with a comfortable victory.

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