Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs Hoffenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

With the Premier League campaign kicking off next week, Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Bundesliga side Hoffenheim to Hotspur Way Training Centre for a behind-closed-doors friendly on Sunday.

The Lilywhites are hoping to finish their pre-season strongly, but Die Kraichgauer are looking for a sixth win in seven games this weekend.

Match preview

Tottenham struggled throughout the 2026-27 season, and after helping the club narrowly avoid relegation, manager Roberto De Zerbi will be hoping to compete at the opposite end of the table this time around.

With that goal in mind, Spurs have been one of the most active sides in the summer transfer window, signing the likes of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes in big-money deals that are sure to be transformative.

The Lilywhites have also enjoyed a fruitful pre-season schedule, winning four and drawing one of their five friendlies so far.

Last time out, De Zerbi's men followed up a 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Chelsea with a 1-1 stalemate against Getafe on August 8, coming from behind in the 70-minute encounter thanks to a late effort from Conor Gallagher.

Rounding off their summer action this weekend, Spurs are set to face Hoffenheim on both Saturday and Sunday, with the first game in front of a crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the second at the Londoners' training ground.

Two friendlies in two days is sure to be a test of endurance for the Lilywhites, who are playing their final matches before their Premier League opener against Brentford on August 22.

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Meanwhile, Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim were the surprise contenders for European football in the Bundesliga last term, and despite missing out on Champions League qualification, they are preparing for a season that will see them return to continental action.

Die Kraichgauer closed out the 2025-26 top-flight campaign with a disappointing 4-0 beating by Borussia Monchengladbach, but they kicked off the summer by stringing together a run of five consecutive victories, including a 21-0 triumph over SV Massenbachhausen on July 22.

However, Ilzer's side came crashing back down to Earth last Friday, when they were thrashed 4-1 by Gladbach.

That defeat saw Bambase Conte give Hoffenheim the lead a little over half an hour into the friendly, before a flurry of goals from the hour mark turned the match on its head.

Keen to bounce back ahead of their DFB-Pokal showdown against Aue on August 22 - the curtain-raiser for Die Kraichgauer's competitive campaign - Sunday's visitors will be out to prove that their loss against Die Fohlen was a one-off, bolstered by the fact they have won all five of their other friendlies so far.

Tottenham Hotspur friendlies form:

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W

W

W

D

Hoffenheim friendlies form:

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L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tottenham will be without Cristian Romero after the centre-back agreed to join Atletico Madrid, so expect to see Marcos Senesi and Kevin Danso pick up some minutes at the heart of defence, flanked by Pedro Porro and Souza.

In terms of injuries, Spurs have a number of doubts in attack ahead of this weekend's friendly, with James Madison and Mohammed Kudus dealing with respective hip and muscle injuries, while Dejan Kulusevski is close to a return from his 15-month layoff.

If none of the four are available, then Richarlison could continue up top, supported from out wide by Mathys Tel and Mikey Moore, and platformed by a midfield featuring Lucas Bergvall and Conor Gallagher alongside Sandro Tonali.

As for Hoffenheim, they are missing talismanic forward Andrej Kramaric, who is recovering from a groin injury that is likely to keep him out until later this month.

In his absence, versatile midfielder Nathan De Cat could start in the number 10 role, joining Adam Daghim and Patrick Wimmer behind striker 20-year-old Max Moerstedt.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Porro, Danso, Senesi, Souza; Bergvall, Tonali, Gallagher; Moore, Richarlison, Tel

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Philipp; Hranac, Chaves, Spranger, Bernardo; Geiger, Avdullahu; Daghim, Cat, Wimmer; Moerstedt

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Hoffenheim

Tottenham are dealing with a number of fitness doubts this weekend, and it would not be surprising if their squad for this second friendly was unable to get the better of their Bundesliga opponents.

Hoffenheim have enjoyed a strong pre-season, but they were unable to hold out against Gladbach, and it would be a surprise to see them come out on top on Sunday.

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